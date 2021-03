GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) - According to a report by ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, Kevin King has signed a one-year deal to remain in Green Bay.

King has played in Green Bay for four years. He’s reeled in six interceptions and 27 passes defended over 41 games.

