‘No one knew how bad it was’: domestic violence survivors face barriers getting help

CENTRAL WISCONSIN (WSAW) - The family of Lily Vang, killed in Wausau Sunday, says they hope her death sparks a larger conversation about domestic violence. In many cases, getting help is not an easy or safe decision.

Data from the Wisconsin Department of Justice shows in Marathon County, more than half of domestic violence cases are prosecuted as a misdemeanor. About 14% of cases are not prosecuted at all. About one in five defendants walk free.

In Wisconsin, DOJ data shows most cases of domestic violence are prosecuted as a misdemeanor or not prosecuted at all. As many as 4 out of 10 people accused of domestic violence are convicted on lesser charges than the most severe charge against them. About a quarter of defendants are acquitted and return home.

One survivor in central Wisconsin says getting out of an abusive relationship and seeking help is a lot more difficult than it may seem.

Alyssa Garske is thriving with her kids, a job, a home and a healthy relationship. But it’s been a long road taking her life back.

“No one knew. No one knew how bad it was,” Garske said.

Garske was physically and emotionally abused by her former boyfriend for several years.

“You’re starting to believe the lies, that you can’t make it without that person,” she said, explaining that he regularly told her she’d never make it as a single mom on her own.

She says she even bailed her abuser out of jail after he beat her up. And the control wasn’t just physical.

“Part of the control wheel is financial. He had my card, he had my money, I really had no way of getting anything,” Garske said.

It took him threatening her baby to finally leave.

“If I wouldn’t have left, my daughter either wouldn’t be as happy as she is, or she would not be alive,” she said.

When she sought help from a counselor, she was shown the diagram of the control wheel describing classic abusive behavior.

“I just lost it. I started bawling. It’s like, I knew this, I’ve seen this, how did this happen? It was a big blow to realize how bad it was. Every part of that wheel was going on,” she said.

Garske says, despite the threats, self-doubt and financial obstacles, she strongly encourages other people in a similar situation to seek help.

“I didn’t think I could leave, but I did, and I made it. You can get out,” she said.

But Jane Graham Jennings, executive director at the Women’s Community in Wausau, says the biggest mistake we make is questioning why a victim leaves or chooses to stay.

“There’s all kinds of things that survivors are dealing with and figuring out how to maneuver around that,” Jennings said.

She explained that sometimes the safest thing for a survivor is not leaving, but navigating the situation until it’s safe.

“When we say things like, ‘Why did that person stay?’ They did that because they had to,” she said.

She says sometimes, the best thing a survivor can do is let their abuser come back to avoid escalating the situation. The Women’s Community is able to help victims safety plan around their abuser for a secure exit.

When a domestic violence murder happens, Jennings says, survivors are watching.

“Survivors are seeing the same headlines, and it impacts the way they feel they’re going to be treated by our community, treated by the system, treated in general. So what can we do? Stop judging victims,” she said.

Usually, she says, the headlines prompt one of two responses for people in an abusive relationship.

“Now they are terrified, and that might help them reach out because, like, ‘oh man, maybe this could be me,’ or they then get so much more afraid that they go into a deeper shell,” Jennings said.

If you are a victim of domestic violence, it’s your choice whether to go to police. Places like the Women’s Community can help you without getting authorities involved. You can reach the Women’s Community at 715-842-7323 You can also call 800-799-SAFE for help.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.