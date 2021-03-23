Marshfield Common Council votes to remove Mayor

MASRHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - Marshfield Mayor Bob McManus has been voted to be removed by the Marshfield Common Council in an 8-2 vote Monday night. The council felt that the Mayor purposefully deleted texts to other Marshfield officials and that the response to the situation with the missing text messages permitted his removal from office.

McManus had testified earlier saying he was not a tech savvy person and did not delete any messages on purpose. He went on to say that he thought even if text messages were deleted, they would be saved by the City of Marshfield like emails are.

“With God as my witness I never intentionally destroyed anything,” McManus said. “I thought it was archived, that’s my mistake.”

The Marshfield City Administrator Steve Barg shared in a testimony that he told the Mayor text messages were not saved, and he thought the Mayor was being untruthful.

“I was incredulous on August 7 when you said that we have all of the information archived including texts. That is probably one of the chief reasons why I felt you were lying to me at that point. I didn’t know your motivations but it seemed to defy logic that somehow that hasn’t connected yet,” Barg said to McManus.

The Mayor implied the emails might have been deleted out of haste, and because he was so busy. Council members found that answer discouraging.

“Your commentary about being under pressure and making a poor decision under pressure, that doesn’t speak well for you does it?” Alderperson Ed Wagner said.

McManus also pointed out even after being investigated, no charges were suggested against him. He felt the results could help his case.

“Trained professionals found nothing. All I can say is I’m sorry,” McManus said.

There is paperwork that will need to be completed following the hearing’s decision before the Mayor leaves office. There are no details on who will be the interim Mayor in Marshfield for the time being. Stay with NewsChannel 7 for the latest updates.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.