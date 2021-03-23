Advertisement

March’s creepy-crawly full moon rises this weekend

By Ed Payne
Published: Mar. 23, 2021 at 1:46 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – The March full moon comes with an odd name – one that might make a few folks feel a bit squeamish.

Known as the worm moon, the celestial show peaks Sunday afternoon at 2:48 p.m. ET, according to NASA.

But, no worries, Earth’s nearest neighbor will still look full the night before and night after its daytime peak in North America.

The moon’s name is inspired by the season.

“As the temperature begins to warm and the ground begins to thaw, earthworm casts appear, heralding the return of the robins,” the Farmers’ Almanac says.

March’s full moon also has other traditional names.

Some Native American tribes knew this moon as the full crow moon, when the cawing of crows signaled the end of winter.

The Ojibwes named it the sugar moon or sap moon, marking the time of year when the sap in sugar maples starts to flow.

Viewing conditions for Sunday’s full moon will depend on the weather and skies in your area.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lily Vang.
Family remembers woman killed in Wausau, sets up GoFundMe for funeral
One person is in custody in connection to a homicide investigation in the city of Wausau
Wausau woman identified as victim in fatal shooting, suspect held on $1M bond
Police are at the scene of a reported active shooter situation in Boulder, Colorado.
GRAPHIC: 10 people killed, including police officer, during shooting in Boulder
Bob McManus was voted out by the Marshfield council 8-2.
Marshfield Common Council votes to remove Mayor
Wisconsin Rapids Rafters front office members Chloe de Vries and Hannah Jurgens.
Rafters front office makes history, blazes a new trail in the Northwoods League

Latest News

Phillips’ Mike Eggebrecht named NewsChannel 7 Girls Basketball Coach of the Year.
Phillips’ Mike Eggebrecht named NewsChannel 7 Girls Basketball Coach of the Year
Neenah vs. SPASH volleyball
Neenah vs. SPASH Volleyball
Cast members from the NBC "Just Shoot Me," George Segal, left, and Laura San-Giacomo appear at...
‘Virginia Woolf,’ ‘Goldbergs’ star George Segal dies at 87
Wausau Common Council Meeting on Relaxing Covid Requirements
Wausau Common Council Meeting on Relaxing Covid Requirements
Phillips' Mike Eggebrecht named NewsChannel 7 Girls Basketball Coach of the Year.
Phillips’ Mike Eggebrecht named NewsChannel 7 Girls Basketball Coach of the Year