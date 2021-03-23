Local meat markets preparing for Easter hams

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - It may not not feel like it, but Easter ham season is right around the corner. Zillman’s Meat Market is already taking pre-orders for hams and lamb.

They say they have already received about 40 orders for ham. 70 hams were ordered during all of last Easter season.

Zillman’s attributes last year’s total to the start of the pandemic. They are optimistic at this year’s total.

“It’s been a little different the last year and this year with COVID. So hopefully, things are going to lighten up a little bit and families will participate more together for the Easter holiday,” Owner of Zillman’s Meat Market Pat Zillman said.

Zillman expects orders to increase in the week leading up to Good Friday. He encourages customers to call ahead as soon as they know their plans for Easter. That ensures they will be able to stock enough hams.

