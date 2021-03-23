Lincoln County Health Department: 100 vaccine doses wasted in batch error

MERRILL Wis. (WSAW) - The Lincoln County Health Department is working to ensure vaccine waste does not occur again after 100 doses were lost due to an error on March 19.

“We know how important each vaccine is to our community. It is just as important to our staff”, said Lincoln County Health Officer Shelley Hersil. “Our staff is heartbroken over this error. We have worked very hard to not have any vaccine wasted and will continue to do so.

We want to be open and transparent that we had an incident when reviewing our batch of Pfizer vaccine on Friday, March... Posted by Lincoln County Health Department on Tuesday, March 23, 2021

In a statement on the health department’s website, Hersil said a vial of the vaccine was not properly prepared and the batch could not be used.

The incident has been reported to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

