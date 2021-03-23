First Alert Tuesday Weather Forecast - Afternoon showers arrive

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -

After a mostly dry and very mild Monday, showers are now poised to move into central Wisconsin for the day with many areas receiving some much needed rainfall throughout the next few days.

There will be a few waves of moisture and showers rolling through central Wisconsin Tuesday and Wednesday, with the bulk of the rainfall arriving Tuesday afternoon and evening. Many locations will receive up to an inch or rainfall by the time the system exits the region Wednesday night. In addition, parts of the Northwoods may see some snow showers mixing in throughout Wednesday evening.

Most area will receive around 0.50" (WSAW)

Expect a quick cool down for the last few days of the week with another round of showers arriving Saturday and Sunday. Temperatures may be cool enough in the late evening and early morning hours, that there may be some slushy snow accumulation across the northern part of the area during that time.

More showers will return for the last few days of March, with rain showers likely at times as temperatures cool off into the 30s and 40s. Longer term, the start of April will see another warming trend that will be short-lived, as cooler and more seasonal weather arrives the first weekend of April.

Temps will begin a small warm up again early next week. (WSAW)

