Excitement builds for Wausau’s Dining on the Street

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - After its big success last summer, restaurants are looking forward for another year of dining on the street in downtown Wausau.

The Wausau Common Council voted Tuesday, March 23rd to allow dining on the street this summer to help restaurants make up lost cash from the pandemic.

After months of lost revenue during the safer at home order, dining on the street was the miracle that came to save the day for restaurants.

“After we re-opened from a pause on our business because of the pandemic, the dining on the street was like the bright spot of the week,” Malarkey’s Pub & Townies Grill Co-owner Tyler Vogt said.

Dining on the street helped expand seating for restaurants in a way that kept everyone safe and outdoors, with live music and good eats.

“I can see where if dining on the street continues or expands, you might even see more events more frequently downtown which would be great for all businesses involved,” Vogt said.

Last summer, dining on the street happened each Wednesday from June until late October.

“Our community loves coming downtown, especially with the absence of concert in the square last year, this kind of helps fill that void,” Wausau River District Executive Director Blake Opal-Wahoske said.

The council will also voted to temporarily allow the expansion of alcohol permits into the streets. Opal-Wahoske hopes the event will continue after the pandemic to help revitalize downtown Wausau.

“It’s just exciting that we can kind of breathe some life into our downtown with this event, you know last year there was so much disruption not only for our businesses, but also for our community events, so it was a great offering for us to bring community members back to our downtown,” Opal-Wahoske said.

At Malarkey’s, they’re preparing for the biweekly event by hiring more staff, Vogt said dining on the street is a win for everyone.

“We are hiring more people in the kitchen, more people to serve, more people to bar tend, really it’s creating jobs, it’s great all the way around,” Vogt said.

Dining on the street will take place on North 3rd Street once again, with 7 participating restaurants.

