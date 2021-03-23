DHS: 15% of Wisconsin population has received both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) – The latest vaccination numbers from Wisconsin’s Department of Health Services (DHS) shows the state has met two COVID-19 vaccine milestones.

Tuesday’s report shows 15% of the state’s population has received both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, which equals 874,884 people. In addition, state health officials say 50% of the state’s population who is 65 or older has finished the vaccine series, which equals 508,514 people.

Meanwhile, the DHS says 25.7% of the state’s population, equaling 1,494,521 people, has received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. 72.8% of the state’s population who is 65 and older has received at least one dose.

According to Tuesday’s DHS report, 2,384,898 vaccine doses have been administered in Wisconsin. The state revamped its vaccine distribution summary web page and has broken down the number of doses by company. So far, the state has administered:

43,057 doses of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine

1,099,414 doses of the Moderna vaccine

1,242,323 doses of the Pfizer vaccine

Wisconsin is averaging 29,495 daily “shots in the arm” to residents and 22,695 completed vaccinations each day, based on the last 7 days.

The vaccine is now available to people who can check at least one box on a long list of medical conditions, from mild asthma or being overweight to cancer and chronic kidney disease (see related story).

The DHS initially reported Tuesday that their COVID-19 summary report for the state would be delayed. The summary report gives the daily update in new cases, hospitalizations, deaths, number of tests, and county updates.

Later in the day, the DHS said while working to provide updates to several data visualizations Tuesday, they experienced technical difficulties that resulted in the delay of the updates. The department says they’re working to address the issues, and plan to have the data updated by 2 p.m. Wednesday.

As a result, the county numbers listed below for Wisconsin are the same as Monday’s.

The state of Michigan did not experience difficulties, and the case numbers for the Upper Peninsula have updated.

TUESDAY’S VACCINATION NUMBERS BY NORTHEAST WISCONSIN COUNTY

(Daily cases and deaths by county are listed toward the end of this article. You can also view county numbers on the state DHS website, CLICK HERE.)

County (Population) Received at least 1 dose (% of pop.) Completed (% of pop.) Brown (264,542) 66,207 (25%) 38,007 (14.9%) Calumet (50,089) 11,313 (22.6%) 6,403 (13.4%) Dodge (87,839) 18,283 (20.8%) 10,740 (12.6%) Door (27,668) 9,515 (34.4%) 5,725 (21.1%) Fond du Lac (103,403) 24,354 (23.6%) 15,975 (16.5%) Forest (9,004) 2,534 (28.1%) 1,822 (20.3%) Florence (4,295) 1,054 (24.5%) 835 (19.5%) Green Lake (18,913) 4,894 (25.9%) 3,060 (17.8%) Kewaunee (20,434) 4,728 (23.1%) 2,647 (13.1%) Manitowoc (78,981) 21,135 (26.8%) 12,031 (15.4%) Marinette (40,350) 9,258 (22.9%) 5,636 (14.2%) Menominee (4,556) 1,775 (39%) 951 (20.9%) Oconto (37,930) 9,014 (23.8%) 5,529 (14.9%) Outagamie (187,885) 44,210 (23.5%) 25,169 (14.2%) Shawano (40,899) 9,291 (22.7%) 4,902 (12.1%) Sheboygan (115,340) 28,913 (25.1%) 14,100 (12.6%) Waupaca (50,990) 11,958 (23.5%) 6,837 (14.4%) Waushara (24,443) 5,391 (22.1%) 3,375 (15.6%) Winnebago (171,907) 42,567 (24.8%) 25,193 (15.5%) WISCONSIN (5,822,434) 1,494,521 (25.7%) 874,884 (15.0%)

HOSPITALIZATIONS

According to the Wisconsin Hospital Association, as of Tuesday are 217 COVID-19 patients hospitalized across the state’s 136 total hospitals. Out of those, 59 are in the intensive care unit. The WHA says that’s 14 more overall patients from Monday, while the number of patients in the ICU across the state increased by 2 within the past 24 hours. On Sunday, there were fewer than 200 total COVID-19 patients across the state.

The WHA says there are a combined 262 ICU beds open, or 17.87% of the state’s ICU beds. There are 2,056 hospital beds of all types -- ICU, intermediate care, medical surgical and negative-flow isolation -- available, or 18.4%. These beds are for all patients, not just people being treated for COVID-19, and not every available bed can be occupied if a hospital doesn’t have the necessary medical and service staff to support a patient in them.

In the eight-county Fox Valley region, 13 hospitals are treating 15 COVID-19 patients Tuesday, an increase of five from Monday. Out of those, one patient is in the ICU, a figure that held steady from the past 24 hours. These hospitals have 13 intensive care unit beds (12.5%) and 116 of all beds (13.59%) open.

Meanwhile, in the seven-county Northeast region, there are 29 COVID-19 patients Tuesday, an increase of 8 from Monday. Meanwhile, there are nine patients in the ICU, an increase of one from the past 24 hours. There are a total of 19 ICU beds open (9.17%) and 182 of all types of medical beds 19.03%) open in the region’s 10 hospitals.

COUNTY CASE AND DEATHS (Wisconsin DHS experienced technical difficulties Tuesday - the following numbers are from Monday. (counties with new cases or deaths are indicated in bold) *

Wisconsin

Adams – 1,609 cases (10 deaths)

Ashland – 1,190 cases (16 deaths)

Barron – 5,496 cases (76 deaths)

Bayfield - 1,068 cases (19 deaths)

Brown – 30,535 cases (227 deaths)

Buffalo – 1,324 cases (7 deaths)

Burnett – 1,225 cases (23 deaths)

Calumet – 5,553 (46 deaths)

Chippewa – 7,149 cases (93 deaths)

Clark – 3,161 cases (58 deaths)

Columbia – 5,142 cases (55 deaths)

Crawford – 1,671 cases (17 deaths)

Dane – 41,637 (+32) (288 deaths)

Dodge – 11,532 cases (158 deaths)

Door – 2,468 cases (21 deaths)

Douglas – 3,704 cases (29 deaths)

Dunn – 4,330 cases (30 deaths)

Eau Claire – 11,161 cases (105 deaths)

Florence - 425 cases (12 deaths)

Fond du Lac – 12,043 cases (101 deaths)

Forest - 934 cases (23 deaths)

Grant – 4,712 cases (83 deaths)

Green – 3,278 cases (16 deaths)

Green Lake - 1,527 cases (18 deaths)

Iowa - 1,935 cases (10 deaths)

Iron - 558 cases (21 deaths)

Jackson - 2,583 cases (27 deaths)

Jefferson – 8,002 cases (106 deaths)

Juneau - 3,034 cases (20 deaths)

Kenosha – 14,901 cases (304 deaths)

Kewaunee – 2,354 cases (24 deaths)

La Crosse – 12,340 cases (80 deaths)

Lafayette - 1,485 cases (6 deaths)

Langlade - 1,941 cases (32 deaths)

Lincoln – 2,930 cases (60 deaths)

Manitowoc – 7,314 cases (67 deaths)

Marathon – 13,819 cases (183 deaths)

Marinette - 3,986 cases (65 deaths)

Marquette – 1,323 cases (21 deaths)

Menominee - 795 cases (11 deaths)

Milwaukee – 99,691 (1,249 deaths)

Monroe – 4,363 cases (34 deaths)

Oconto – 4,311 cases (48 deaths)

Oneida - 3,463 cases (68 deaths)

Outagamie – 19,705 cases (197 deaths)

Ozaukee – 7,782 cases (81 deaths)

Pepin – 813 cases (7 deaths)

Pierce – 3,589 cases (35 deaths)

Polk – 4,011 cases (45 deaths)

Portage – 6,528 cases (66 deaths)

Price – 1,174 cases (7 deaths)

Racine – 20,531 cases (331 deaths)

Richland - 1,291 cases (15 deaths)

Rock – 14,636 cases (164 deaths)

Rusk - 1,279 cases (16 deaths)

Sauk – 5,410 cases (44 deaths)

Sawyer - 1,550 cases (22 deaths)

Shawano – 4,620 cases (69 deaths)

Sheboygan – 13,172 cases (133 deaths)

St. Croix – 6,626 cases (47 deaths)

Taylor - 1,796 cases (22 deaths)

Trempealeau – 3,422 cases (37 deaths)

Vernon – 1,864 cases (37 deaths)

Vilas - 2,180 cases (38 deaths)

Walworth – 8,949 cases (133 deaths)

Washburn – 1,338 cases (18 deaths)

Washington – 13,977 cases (139 deaths)

Waukesha – 41,574 cases (496 deaths)

Waupaca – 4,763 cases (116 deaths)

Waushara – 2,121 cases (31 deaths)

Winnebago – 17,343 cases (186 deaths)

Wood – 6,724 cases (77 deaths)

Michigan’s Upper Peninsula **

Alger - 283 cases (1 death)

Baraga - 513 cases (+2) (33 deaths)

Chippewa - 783 cases (+9) (24 deaths)

Delta – 2,730 cases (+2) (66 deaths)

Dickinson - 2,165 cases (State revised, decrease of 1) (55 deaths)

Gogebic - 956 cases (21 deaths)

Houghton – 2,236 cases (+16) (31 deaths)

Iron – 869 cases (42 deaths)

Keweenaw – 122 cases (1 death)

Luce – 134 cases

Mackinac - 304 cases (3 deaths)

Marquette - 3,536 cases (+6) (55 deaths)

Menominee - 1,642 cases (+2) (38 deaths)

Ontonagon – 371 cases (20 deaths)

Schoolcraft - 237 cases (4 deaths)

* Cases and deaths are from the daily DHS COVID-19 reports, which may differ from local health department numbers. The DHS reports cases from all health departments within a county’s boundaries, including tribal, municipal and county health departments; county websites may not. Also, public health departments update their data at various times, whereas the DHS freezes the numbers it receives by the same time every day to compile the afternoon report.

**The state of Michigan does not update numbers on Sundays. Monday’s numbers include updates since Saturday’s reporting deadline.

CDC GUIDANCE ON GATHERINGS

The Centers for Disease Control have announced that fully vaccinated Americans can gather with other vaccinated people indoors without wearing a mask or social distancing.

The CDC’s recommendations also say vaccinated people can come together in the same way – in a single household -- with people considered at low-risk for severe disease, such as in the case of vaccinated grandparents visiting healthy children and grandchildren.

The CDC is continuing to recommend that fully vaccinated people still wear well-fitted masks, avoid large gatherings, and physically distance themselves from others when out in public. The CDC also advised vaccinated people to get tested if they develop symptoms that could be related to COVID-19.

COVID-19 TRACING APP

Wisconsin’s COVID-19 tracing app, “Wisconsin Exposure Notification,” is available for iOS and Android smartphones. No download is required for iPhones. The Android app is available on Google Play. When two phones with the app (and presumably their owners) are close enough, for long enough, they’ll anonymously share a random string of numbers via Bluetooth. If someone tests positive for the coronavirus, they’ll receive a code to type into the app. If your phones “pinged” each other in the last 14 days, you’ll receive a push notification that you are at risk of exposure. The app doesn’t collect personal information or location information, so you won’t know from whom or where, but you will be told what day the exposure might have occurred so that you can quarantine for the appropriate amount of time.

SYMPTOMS

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention identified these as possible symptoms of COVID-19:

Fever of 100.4 or higher

Cough

Shortness of breath

Chills

Repeated shaking with chills

Muscle pain

Headache

Sore throat

New loss of taste or smell

