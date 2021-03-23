Crandon child works to find her right diagnosis

CRANDON, Wis. (WSAW) - Sadie Bocek had struggled in school. In second grade, she was diagnosed with ADHD. That started a four-year period where her family struggled to figure out what was really going on.

“I had no patience, anger issues,” Sadie Bocek said.

As a child, Sadie Bocek did not have it easy.

I couldn’t do anything that a normal child should be able to,” Bocek said.

She had little patience with people and couldn’t make many friends.

“She would still get really frustrated and angry in class. Storm out of the classroom,” her mom Cheri Bocek said.

“I remember hiding under the bleachers in the gym, and they couldn’t find me. They looked 3 times,” Sadie said.

Bocek was tested for ADHD when she was 8-years-old after standardized test scores came back very low. After she was diagnosed, different medications were tried. They settled on Adderall after trying multiple medications.

“Adderall would work for a while, but then other things would happen,” Cherie said.

Her struggles continued despite some moderate progress. Frustration was mounting.

“I wanted to know what was wrong with me,” Bocek said, “I wanted to know why other kids weren’t doing the same thing. I wanted to know why I couldn’t sit still.”

Dr. Jason Chan with Aspirus said that not being able to sit still can be consistent with ADHD.

“A lot of time, our most common things are hyperactivity, which means kids are constantly moving,” Dr. Chan said, “And what that looks like in a classroom is you can’t sit still.”

While ADHD treatments can include medicine, Dr. Chan says that’s not all of the options..

“It includes stuff that we do at school, it’s stuff that we do at home and sometimes medicine,” Dr. Chan said.

Bocek’s medications weren’t working. After reading an article about sleep apnea and ADHD, Bocek figured it out.

“I knew that that’s what it was. It was exactly sounded like Sadie to a ‘T,’” she said.

After a sleep test, doctors found that Sadie had a flap in her throat and a deviated septum. It was causing Sleep Apnea.

After two weeks on a CPAP machine to help with sleep, everything changed.

“All of the meltdowns went away,” Cheri said.

Two months later, Sadie gained 18 pounds.

“I do remember, however, seeing the difference in how I used to act to how I act now,” Sadie said.

Sadie is happier, she’s in a new school and she’s a completely new person.

“I look at other kids in younger grades that I am in now as a 7th grader and I think ‘wow, if I could only have such a normal, a mainly normal life,’” Sadie said.

Her standardized test scores are back to average, although she is still trying to catch up on lost time in elementary school. Sadie hopes her story will help at least one other child.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.