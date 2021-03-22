Advertisement

You got vaccinated - now what?

By Holly Chilsen
Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 4:45 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - January 2021 marked one year since the novel coronavirus was first confirmed in the United States and changed life as we know it. Since then, Americans nationwide have adopted their lifestyle to include wearing masks, avoiding indoor gatherings and staying six feet away from people outside immediate households to stay healthy and to prevent spreading the disease. But now that many of the people most vulnerable to the illness have been vaccinated and the number of new cases is on track to decline, this leads many of us to wonder if and when we can resume some of our normal activities.

Dr. Preeti Malani, Chief Health Officer and a Professor of Medicine in the Division of Infectious Diseases at the University of Michigan, joined NewsChannel 7 at 4′s Deep Bench on Monday to provide information how to how to behave after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine to ensure you and your loved ones remain safe. She also discussed the latest state of the pandemic and the path to normalcy.

Some of her recommendations include:

  • Get whatever vaccine you can get once you are eligible.
  • COVID-19 is not the only risk to your health, make sure you are finding ways to stay connected with others. Loneliness and social isolation are big concerns.
  • Getting back to normal won’t be a switch, rather a dial. Let’s continue finding safe ways to go about our lives so that we can all move to the next phase of the pandemic.

Learn more: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-nCoV/index.html

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is in custody in connection to a homicide investigation in the city of Wausau
Wausau woman identified as victim in fatal shooting, suspect held on $1M bond
Lily Vang.
Family remembers woman killed in Wausau, sets up GoFundMe for funeral
Wisconsin Rapids Rafters front office members Chloe de Vries and Hannah Jurgens.
Rafters front office makes history, blazes a new trail in the Northwoods League
Chet's Blueberries welcomes pickers in 2021
Chet’s Blueberry farm preparing for season
Fire
Brush fire causes heavy smoke in Oneida County

Latest News

Doctors report a Florida woman, recently vaccinated, appears to have passed her Covid...
Latest COVID vaccine eligibility begins Monday for people with medical conditions
The benefits of wild seafood for better health
Minimally invasive colon cancer screening is covered by insurance
Nancy Schuster is one of the educators who received the COVID-19 vaccine.
VACCINE TEAM: Stevens Point School District celebrates first round of COVID-19 vaccine