You got vaccinated - now what?

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - January 2021 marked one year since the novel coronavirus was first confirmed in the United States and changed life as we know it. Since then, Americans nationwide have adopted their lifestyle to include wearing masks, avoiding indoor gatherings and staying six feet away from people outside immediate households to stay healthy and to prevent spreading the disease. But now that many of the people most vulnerable to the illness have been vaccinated and the number of new cases is on track to decline, this leads many of us to wonder if and when we can resume some of our normal activities.

Dr. Preeti Malani, Chief Health Officer and a Professor of Medicine in the Division of Infectious Diseases at the University of Michigan, joined NewsChannel 7 at 4′s Deep Bench on Monday to provide information how to how to behave after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine to ensure you and your loved ones remain safe. She also discussed the latest state of the pandemic and the path to normalcy.

Some of her recommendations include:

Get whatever vaccine you can get once you are eligible.

COVID-19 is not the only risk to your health, make sure you are finding ways to stay connected with others. Loneliness and social isolation are big concerns.

Getting back to normal won’t be a switch, rather a dial. Let’s continue finding safe ways to go about our lives so that we can all move to the next phase of the pandemic.

Learn more: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-nCoV/index.html

