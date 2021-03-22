VACCINE Q&A: Do you need documentation to prove a pre-existing condition?

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) -Health officials say vaccinators will not be asking people to verify their pre-existing condition using medical records once they become eligible on March 22.

Department of Health Services Deputy Secretary Julie Willems Van Dijk said it’s more of an honor code system.

“This is not about policing,” said Willems Van Dijk. “This is about creating entry into the vaccine system for people who have these conditions in the simple and easiest way possible.”

DHS says some vaccinators may ask individuals to sign a form attesting they do have a pre-existing medical condition but no other paperwork will be necessary.

