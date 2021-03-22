Advertisement

Trump plans return to social media with his own platform, spokesperson says

Former President Donald Trump is reportedly creating his own social media network.
Former President Donald Trump is reportedly creating his own social media network.(Source: CNN/Pool)
By CNN Staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 7:46 AM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Former President Donald Trump is reportedly coming back to social media.

On Sunday, Trump spokesperson Jason Miller told Fox News that the former president is launching his own social media network in “probably about two or three months.”

Miller also said the yet-unnamed platform will “attract tens of millions” of new users and “completely redefine the game.”

The move comes after Trump was permanently suspended from Twitter and other social media platforms.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is in custody in connection to a homicide investigation in the city of Wausau
Wausau woman identified as victim in fatal shooting, suspect held on $1M bond
Lily Vang.
Family remembers woman killed in Wausau, sets up GoFundMe for funeral
Wisconsin Rapids Rafters front office members Chloe de Vries and Hannah Jurgens.
Rafters front office makes history, blazes a new trail in the Northwoods League
Chet's Blueberries welcomes pickers in 2021
Chet’s Blueberry farm preparing for season
Fire
Brush fire causes heavy smoke in Oneida County

Latest News

Jay Weiskopf, 9, is recovering after he was bitten in the shoulder by what his parents say was...
Boy, 9, bitten by shark minutes into Florida vacation, parents say
Sadie Bocek's school photo.
Crandon child works to find her right diagnosis
Police are at the scene of a reported active shooter situation in Boulder, Colorado.
10 people killed, including a police officer, during active shooter situation in Boulder
Police responded to active shooter situation at Colorado supermarket
Police responded to active shooter situation at Colorado supermarket
Cole Hartl paints one of his art pieces.
You Know You’re From...Medford: Cole Hartl