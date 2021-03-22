Trial rescheduled for suspect in deadly Wausau shooting

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The jury trial for Henry West has been postponed until next year.

West is charged with shooting three people at Pine Grove Cemetery in Wausau, killing one woman. It happened Oct. 3, 2019.

A trial was scheduled to begin in May, however West requested a new attorney last month. The new trial date is scheduled to begin March 21, 2022 and last three weeks. The new date was set Monday.

Investigators said he was in the midst of eviction from his apartment on Fullmer Street in Schofield and was still upset about being fired from the cemetery several years prior.

He’s charged with 17 counts including, murder, 11 counts of attempted murder, arson, and obstructing an officer.

