Reliving Moments Part Two: Merrill’s Paul Jesperson’s NCAA Tournament Buzzer-Beater

By Reece Van Haaften
Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 3:31 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (WSAW) - Paul Jesperson led the Merrill Bluejays to its lone win at state in boys basketball, but he is most well known for his buzzer-beating shot against Texas in the NCAA Tournament.

Reece Van Haaften sits down with the Merrill native to discuss the shot he made with Northern Iowa five years ago and what the Northcentral Wisconsin community means to him.

If you have an idea for “The Hilight Zone Podcast” feel free to send us an email at sports@wsaw.com

