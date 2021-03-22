Nearly 1 in 2 adults 65+ complete COVID-19 vaccinations; state reports no COVID-19 deaths, 338 new cases

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) – Predictably, Wisconsin saw a drop in the daily numbers of COVID-19 vaccinations over the weekend as seen in Monday’s report from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services. Expect a quick rebound as 2 million more Wisconsin residents just became eligible for the vaccine. The vaccine is now available to people who can check at least one box on a long list of medical conditions, from mild asthma or being overweight to cancer and chronic kidney disease (see related story).

Monday’s DHS report shows 2,350,826 doses of COVID-19 vaccines were doled out over the past 14 weeks. That includes shots to 1,474,696 Wisconsin residents, which is an increase of less than 10,000 (9,697) from Sunday’s report. That includes 860,062 who are now fully vaccinated after receiving the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine or both doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines. That’s a one-day increase of 4,242 completed vaccinations. Vaccination numbers by county in Northeast Wisconsin are reported later in this article.

Wisconsin is averaging 27,906 daily “shots in the arm” to residents and 23,112 completed vaccinations each day, based on the last 7 days. On Sunday, Wisconsin reached a milestone with 1 in 4 Wisconsin residents fully inoculated against COVID-19 symptoms. Monday that includes almost 1 in 2 adults (49.0%) age 65 and older. The state says 304,961 doses were administered to Wisconsin residents last week alone.

The DHS report didn’t include any new deaths from COVID-19. That leaves the death toll at 6,576 for a third day. The state is averaging 6 deaths a day over the past 7 days; that metric has been in single digits for almost two full weeks now. The death rate is 1.15% of all known cases for a 14th day.

Wisconsin now has a cumulative total of 572,770 cases of COVID-19. That’s 338 more Monday after the state got 2,937 results from people being tested for the first time or testing positive. If you look at the results of all tests, including people who get tested multiple times, the 7-day average of the positivity rate is 2.3% for a third-straight day. It had fallen as low as 2.0% before trending back up last week.

The new cases were identified in 58 counties. Fourteen didn’t report any new cases or had numbers revised as the state continues its admittedly overdue data quality reviews.

The state says 559,872 people who tested positive for the coronavirus are considered recovered, although they may suffer lingering effects of their illness. That’s 97.8% of all known cases. There are still 6,163 active cases (1.1%) who were diagnosed in the last 30 days and aren’t medically cleared.

MONDAY’S VACCINATION NUMBERS BY NORTHEAST WISCONSIN COUNTY

County (Population) Received at least 1 dose (% of pop.) Completed (% of pop.) Brown (264,542) 64,727 (24.5%) 36,963 (14.5%) Calumet (50,089) 11,164 (22.3%) 6,283 (13.1%) Dodge (87,839) 18,120 (20.6%) 10,618 (12.4%) Door (27,668) 9,460 (34.2%) 5,686 (20.9%) Fond du Lac (103,403) 24,068 (23.3%) 15,859 (16.4%) Forest (9,004) 2,497 (27.7%) 1,815 (20.2%) Florence (4,295) 1,041 (24.2%) 831 (19.4%) Green Lake (18,913) 4,858 (25.7%) 3,046 (17.6%) Kewaunee (20,434) 4,671 (22.7%) 2,624 (13.0%) Manitowoc (78,981) 21,027 (26.6%) 11,920 (15.2%) Marinette (40,350) 9,120 (22.6%) 5,441 (13.7%) Menominee (4,556) 1,772 (38.9%) 949 (20.9%) Oconto (37,930) 8,780 (23.1%) 5,381 (14.3%) Outagamie (187,885) 43,770 (23.3%) 24,741 (14.0%) Shawano (40,899) 9,215 (22.5%) 4,793 (11.8%) Sheboygan (115,340) 28,371 (24.6%) 13,780 (12.1%) Waupaca (50,990) 11,836 (23.2%) 6,707 (14.1%) Waushara (24,443) 5,326 (21.8%) 3,354 (15.3%) Winnebago (171,907) 42,192 (24.5%) 24,856 (15.3%) WISCONSIN (5,822,434) 1,474,696 (25.3%) 860,062 (14.8%)

HOSPITALIZATIONS

The DHS reported 24 more hospitalizations for COVID-19 symptoms in the past 24 hours. That’s well below the 7-day average of 44 hospitalizations per day.

According to the Wisconsin Hospital Association, as of Monday there are 203 COVID-19 patients hospitalized across the state, one day after the state dipped below 200 total COVID-19 patients. Out of those, 57 are in the intensive care unit. The WHA says that’s 10 more overall patients, while the number of patients in the ICU across the state held steady from Sunday.

The WHA says there were a combined 326 ICU beds open, or 22.23% of the state’s ICU beds. There are 2,403 hospital beds of all types -- ICU, intermediate care, medical surgical and negative-flow isolation -- available, or 21.50%. These beds are for all patients, not just people being treated for COVID-19, and not every available bed can be occupied if a hospital doesn’t have the necessary medical and service staff to support a patient in them.

In the eight-county Fox Valley region, 13 hospitals are treating 10 COVID-19 patients Monday, a number that has held steady since Sunday. Out of those, one patient is in the ICU, a decrease of one since Sunday. These hospitals have 15 intensive care unit beds (14.42%) and 123 of all beds (14.41%) open.

Meanwhile, in the seven-county Northeast region, there are 21 COVID-19 patients as of Monday, a number that held steady from Sunday. Meanwhile, there are eight patients in the ICU, an increase of two from the past 24 hours. There are a total of 30 ICU beds open (14.49%) and 217 of all types of medical beds (22.69%) open in the region’s 10 hospitals.

MONDAY’S COUNTY UPDATES (counties with new cases or deaths are indicated in bold) *

Wisconsin

Adams – 1,609 cases (10 deaths)

Ashland – 1,190 cases (16 deaths)

Barron – 5,496 cases (76 deaths)

Bayfield - 1,068 cases (+1) (19 deaths)

Brown – 30,535 cases (+4) (227 deaths)

Buffalo – 1,324 cases (+1) (7 deaths)

Burnett – 1,225 cases (23 deaths)

Calumet – 5,553 (+2) (46 deaths)

Chippewa – 7,149 cases (93 deaths)

Clark – 3,161 cases (58 deaths)

Columbia – 5,142 cases (+4) (55 deaths)

Crawford – 1,671 cases (17 deaths)

Dane – 41,637 (+32) (288 deaths)

Dodge – 11,532 cases (+4) (158 deaths)

Door – 2,468 cases (21 deaths)

Douglas – 3,704 cases (+4) (29 deaths)

Dunn – 4,330 cases (+2) (30 deaths)

Eau Claire – 11,161 cases (105 deaths)

Florence - 425 cases (12 deaths)

Fond du Lac – 12,043 cases (+14) (101 deaths)

Forest - 934 cases (23 deaths)

Grant – 4,712 cases (+1) (83 deaths)

Green – 3,278 cases (+3) (16 deaths)

Green Lake - 1,527 cases (18 deaths)

Iowa - 1,935 cases (+1) (10 deaths)

Iron - 558 cases (21 deaths)

Jackson - 2,583 cases (27 deaths)

Jefferson – 8,002 cases (+15) (106 deaths)

Juneau - 3,034 cases (20 deaths)

Kenosha – 14,901 cases (+2) (304 deaths)

Kewaunee – 2,354 cases (24 deaths)

La Crosse – 12,340 cases (80 deaths)

Lafayette - 1,485 cases (+1) (6 deaths)

Langlade - 1,941 cases (32 deaths)

Lincoln – 2,930 cases (60 deaths)

Manitowoc – 7,314 cases (67 deaths)

Marathon – 13,819 cases (+3) (183 deaths)

Marinette - 3,986 cases (65 deaths)

Marquette – 1,323 cases (21 deaths)

Menominee - 795 cases (11 deaths)

Milwaukee – 99,691 (+76) (1,249 deaths)

Monroe – 4,363 cases (+1) (34 deaths)

Oconto – 4,311 cases (48 deaths)

Oneida - 3,463 cases (+5) (68 deaths)

Outagamie – 19,705 cases (+15) (197 deaths)

Ozaukee – 7,782 cases (+1) (81 deaths)

Pepin – 813 cases (7 deaths)

Pierce – 3,589 cases (+5) (35 deaths)

Polk – 4,011 cases (+1) (45 deaths)

Portage – 6,528 cases (66 deaths)

Price – 1,174 cases (+1) (7 deaths)

Racine – 20,531 cases (+3) (331 deaths)

Richland - 1,291 cases (15 deaths)

Rock – 14,636 cases (+26) (164 deaths)

Rusk - 1,279 cases (16 deaths)

Sauk – 5,410 cases (+3) (44 deaths)

Sawyer - 1,550 cases (+1) (22 deaths)

Shawano – 4,620 cases (69 deaths)

Sheboygan – 13,172 cases (+17) (133 deaths)

St. Croix – 6,626 cases (+15) (47 deaths)

Taylor - 1,796 cases (22 deaths)

Trempealeau – 3,422 cases (37 deaths)

Vernon – 1,864 cases (+2) (37 deaths)

Vilas - 2,180 cases (38 deaths)

Walworth – 8,949 cases (133 deaths)

Washburn – 1,338 cases (+5) (18 deaths)

Washington – 13,977 cases (+3) (139 deaths)

Waukesha – 41,574 cases (+37) (496 deaths)

Waupaca – 4,763 cases (+1) (116 deaths)

Waushara – 2,121 cases (+3) (31 deaths)

Winnebago – 17,343 cases (+19) (186 deaths)

Wood – 6,724 cases (+5) (77 deaths)

Michigan’s Upper Peninsula (includes Saturday-Monday updates) **

Alger - 283 cases (+1) (1 death)

Baraga - 511 cases (33 deaths)

Chippewa - 774 cases (+12) (24 deaths)

Delta – 2,728 cases (+9) (66 deaths)

Dickinson - 2,165 cases (+12) (55 deaths)

Gogebic - 956 cases (+4) (21 deaths)

Houghton – 2,220 cases (+19) (31 deaths)

Iron – 869 cases (+1) (42 deaths) (+1)

Keweenaw – 122 cases (1 death)

Luce – 134 cases (+1)

Mackinac - 304 cases (+3) (3 deaths)

Marquette - 3,530 cases (+16) (55 deaths)

Menominee - 1,640 cases (+6) (38 deaths)

Ontonagon – 371 cases (+3) (20 deaths)

Schoolcraft - 237 cases (+1) (4 deaths)

* Cases and deaths are from the daily DHS COVID-19 reports, which may differ from local health department numbers. The DHS reports cases from all health departments within a county’s boundaries, including tribal, municipal and county health departments; county websites may not. Also, public health departments update their data at various times, whereas the DHS freezes the numbers it receives by the same time every day to compile the afternoon report.

**The state of Michigan does not update numbers on Sundays. Monday’s numbers include updates since Saturday’s reporting deadline.

CDC GUIDANCE ON GATHERINGS

The Centers for Disease Control have announced that fully vaccinated Americans can gather with other vaccinated people indoors without wearing a mask or social distancing.

The CDC’s recommendations also say vaccinated people can come together in the same way – in a single household -- with people considered at low-risk for severe disease, such as in the case of vaccinated grandparents visiting healthy children and grandchildren.

The CDC is continuing to recommend that fully vaccinated people still wear well-fitted masks, avoid large gatherings, and physically distance themselves from others when out in public. The CDC also advised vaccinated people to get tested if they develop symptoms that could be related to COVID-19.

COVID-19 TRACING APP

Wisconsin’s COVID-19 tracing app, “Wisconsin Exposure Notification,” is available for iOS and Android smartphones. No download is required for iPhones. The Android app is available on Google Play. When two phones with the app (and presumably their owners) are close enough, for long enough, they’ll anonymously share a random string of numbers via Bluetooth. If someone tests positive for the coronavirus, they’ll receive a code to type into the app. If your phones “pinged” each other in the last 14 days, you’ll receive a push notification that you are at risk of exposure. The app doesn’t collect personal information or location information, so you won’t know from whom or where, but you will be told what day the exposure might have occurred so that you can quarantine for the appropriate amount of time.

SYMPTOMS

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention identified these as possible symptoms of COVID-19:

Fever of 100.4 or higher

Cough

Shortness of breath

Chills

Repeated shaking with chills

Muscle pain

Headache

Sore throat

New loss of taste or smell

