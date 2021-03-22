Advertisement

Latest COVID vaccine eligibility begins Monday for people with medical conditions

Doctors report a Florida woman, recently vaccinated, appears to have passed her Covid antibodies to her newborn.
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 7:07 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - People age 16 and older with certain medical conditions are eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine beginning March 22.

The eligibility group includes individuals with medical conditions associated with an increased risk of severe illness from COVID-19.

  • Asthma (moderate-to-severe)
  • Cancer
  • Cerebrovascular disease (affects blood vessels and blood supply to the brain)
  • Chronic kidney disease
  • COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease)
  • Cystic fibrosis
  • Diabetes
  • Down syndrome
  • Heart conditions, such as heart failure, coronary artery disease, or cardiomyopathies
  • Hypertension or high blood pressure
  • Immunocompromised state (weakened immune system) from solid organ transplant, blood or bone marrow transplant, immune deficiencies, HIV, use of corticosteroids, or use of other immune weakening medicines
  • Liver disease
  • Neurologic conditions, such as intellectual disabilities and dementia
  • Obesity (body mass index [BMI] of 30-39 kg/m2)
  • Overweight (BMI of 25-29 kg/m2)
  • Pregnancy
  • Pulmonary fibrosis (having damaged or scarred lung tissues)
  • Severe Obesity (BMI 40 kg/m2 or more)
  • Sickle cell disease
  • Thalassemia (a type of blood disorder)

Other eligibility groups include:

  • Frontline health care personnel
  • Residents and staff in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities
  • Police and fire personnel, correctional staff
  • Age 65 and older
  • Educators and Child care
  • Individuals enrolled in Medicaid Long-term care programs
  • Some public-facing essential workers
  • Non-frontline essential health care personnel
  • Staff and residents in congregate living facilities

DHS also clarified current eligibility to include all clergy as part of health care personnel who provide spiritual care to the sick, restaurant workers and further expanded public safety to include judges, prosecutors, and other essential criminal court personnel, in addition to public defenders.

Depending on vaccine supply, DHS still anticipates that Wisconsin will be able to expand eligibility May 1 to include all individuals age 16 and older.

