GoFundMe raises $6,000 for Wausau’s Hmong American Center

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wausau community is coming together in support of the Hmong American Center after their van was vandalized last week, which set them back financially.

A GoFundMe started by a community member has raised over $6,000 in a matter of a few days. The van is often used for helping the community with food deliveries. But after it was vandalized, the tables turned and the community stepped up to help the center.

“I was extremely surprised, as a matter of fact, that the community came together and raised that much money in a matter of days. It wasn’t a week, it wasn’t a month, it was in a matter of two or three days,” Hmong American Center Executive Director Yee Leng Xiong said.

Xiong said he was expecting only to raise around $1,000, which would have been plenty to remove the vandalism.

“I was concerned that it was gonna raise too much and that it was gonna raise more than we were needing because we are an organization that we only request help when we feel that it’s needed,” Xiong said.

Before the vandalism, the van was sitting unused and uninsured to save money during the pandemic. Now, Xiong said they’ll be able to get the vehicle insured and fix any maintenance issues with it.

“It definitely helps put us back on track and to continue to serve our community,” Xiong said.

The GoFundme was created by a friend of Xiong’s, Derek Heikkinen, who said if he hadn’t done it, he knows someone else would have created it.

“Knowing this community, I knew that they’d band together and turn a negative into a positive,” Heikkinen said.

With nationwide protests asking for an end to Asian hate, Heikkinen believes this one act of crime does not reflect the entire Wausau community, rather the quick support for the Hmong American Center does.

“This is a community that cares about one another even though it’s a little bit bigger than the smaller communities around here, it’s still really got that small town feel and we’re gonna be there to help one another no matter what happens,” Heikkinen said.

Xiong said he cannot confirm that the vandalism was a hate crime, but he wishes the individual well and hopes they will learn from their mistakes. The Hmong American Center filed a report to the Wausau Police Department, but have no updates on the crime.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.