Gigi’s Playhouse launches acceptance challenge

By WSAW Staff
Published: Mar. 21, 2021 at 9:45 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Sunday is World Down syndrome Day, and Gigi’s Playhouse Wausau is celebrating by kicking off its acceptance challenge.

The GiGiFIT Acceptance Challenge is a physical and social movement challenge to get people running, biking, swimming or doing anything they’d like to support the playhouse.

On June 5, Gigi’s is aiming to unite one million people worldwide in a day of movement for acceptance. You can register as an individual or team to raise money to support the Down syndrome achievement center benefitting people of all ages.

For more information, click here.

