Advertisement

First Alert Weather - Mainly Dry Monday with Showers Tuesday

By Chad Franzen
Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 6:46 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -

While spring arrived this past weekend officially, the spring-like temperatures have remained around Wisconsin for the better part of March so far and will continue across the area for the beginning of the new work week.+

Chances for sprinkles at times today with some light showers later tonight.
Chances for sprinkles at times today with some light showers later tonight.(WSAW)

Rain will arrive late Monday with occasional rain showers at times throughout Wednesday evening.  Temperatures will remain warm enough for the first few days of the week, which will keep this a mainly liquid event to begin with.  Temperatures at night will drop into the middle 30s for the northern part of the area, so occasional flakes of snow will fall Monday night and Tuesday night.  Wednesday will be a cooler day as the wind direction turns to the northwest and while rain showers will continue for the day, there may be some slushy snow accumulations possible in the northern part of the area by late Wednesday afternoon.

Expect the temperatures to drop a little more by the end of the week with more seasonal 40s for highs and night time lows in the teens. A weak system may bring another round of light rain and snow showers back to the area by Saturday and Sunday.

Overall, it looks like the last few days of March and early April will be a bit warmer and more spring-like again, across Wisconsin.

Temperatures should remain in the seasonal 40s the last few days of March
Temperatures should remain in the seasonal 40s the last few days of March(WSAW)

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is in custody in connection to a homicide investigation in the city of Wausau
Police investigating homicide in Wausau
Fire
Brush fire causes heavy smoke in Oneida County
State breaks COVID-19 vaccine record as officials report more than 400 new cases
Crowds pack a Miami Beach street on Saturday, March 20, 2021, after a curfew went into effect...
Police chief says Miami Beach partying “couldn’t go on any longer”
Mask mandate
Fake document creates confusion over WI mask mandate’s expiration date

Latest News

Augmented Reality Fire Training
Augmented Reality Fire Training
Doctors report a Florida woman, recently vaccinated, appears to have passed her Covid...
Latest COVID vaccine eligibility begins Monday for people with medical conditions
First Alert Monday Weather Forecast - Mild and Mainly Dry
First Alert Monday Weather Forecast - Mild and Mainly Dry
Mostly cloudy, breezy, and not as cool tonight.
First Alert Weather: Mild Monday with showers arriving Monday night