First Alert Weather - Mainly Dry Monday with Showers Tuesday

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -

While spring arrived this past weekend officially, the spring-like temperatures have remained around Wisconsin for the better part of March so far and will continue across the area for the beginning of the new work week.+

Chances for sprinkles at times today with some light showers later tonight. (WSAW)

Rain will arrive late Monday with occasional rain showers at times throughout Wednesday evening. Temperatures will remain warm enough for the first few days of the week, which will keep this a mainly liquid event to begin with. Temperatures at night will drop into the middle 30s for the northern part of the area, so occasional flakes of snow will fall Monday night and Tuesday night. Wednesday will be a cooler day as the wind direction turns to the northwest and while rain showers will continue for the day, there may be some slushy snow accumulations possible in the northern part of the area by late Wednesday afternoon.

Expect the temperatures to drop a little more by the end of the week with more seasonal 40s for highs and night time lows in the teens. A weak system may bring another round of light rain and snow showers back to the area by Saturday and Sunday.

Overall, it looks like the last few days of March and early April will be a bit warmer and more spring-like again, across Wisconsin.

Temperatures should remain in the seasonal 40s the last few days of March (WSAW)

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.