Family remembers woman killed in Wausau, sets up GoFundMe for funeral

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The family of Mai Rue Vang, known as Lily Vang, is mourning her loss Monday.

Lily’s sister Feanna Vang says Lily was a devoted yet goofy mother who cooked amazing meals that brought together her 17 siblings and their families.

“To all of us, she had the biggest heart. She always gave more than what she received and what she had,” Vang said. “Her dedication as a mother, and as a sister for all of us, and a daughter, can definitely never be replaced for her children or us.”

Feanna Vang says Lily loved her kids and wanted more than anything to have a baby girl, and her wish came true 7 months ago. Now Vang says it’s up to her family to take care of her daughter. Vang says this is a loss of someone who was always there when anyone needed help.

“She, for friends, family, everyone who knew her, I would say she was everyone’s go-to person. She was definitely someone who always lent her shoulder for you to cry on, she was a very modest person and a wonderful mother to her children,” Vang said.

Lily Vang worked as a nail artist and loved creating nail art. Her family had recently encouraged her to sell her own nail designs.

The Vang family needs help paying funeral expenses for Lily. They’ve started a GoFundMe page that raised almost $9,000 by Monday evening.

The Hmong community as a whole is also mourning Vang.

“The fact that this happened here, it deeply affects many members of the community, especially since the Hmong community is a very tight-knit community, it sends a strong ripple effect throughout the entire community,” said Yee Leng Xiong, executive director of the Hmong American Center.

Vang, 30, was shot and killed on the 1300 Block of N. 9th Ave. Sunday morning. Umberto N. Lo was arrested at the scene and appeared in court Monday. Vang’s family tells Newschannel 7 Lo was her boyfriend, and Wausau Police say Lo is known to the department from previous incidents.

Police say how Lo was able to have a gun and walk free with felony charges pending is something they’re trying to answer in their ongoing homicide investigation. Deputy Chief Matthew Barnes was not able to share a motive, but called the situation tragic.

“This is a horrible situation for this community, and all of our officers and our staff that are working on this case are keeping the victim’s family in our prayers,” Barnes said.

If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence, Deputy Chief Barnes says, please seek help. You can call 800-799-SAFE or get help from trained Wausau Police Department staff or the Women’s Community.

“This is a wonderful community we live in, because we have a tremendous amount of resources and people standing at the ready to help them. I would beg anyone in that situation to accept that help,” Barnes said.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.