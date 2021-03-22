Advertisement

Caught on camera: Orcas play near boat off Texas coast

By CNN staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 7:18 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - On Wednesday, people aboard a charter fishing boat glimpsed something rarely seen - a whole pod of killer whales.

Sam Hardeman took this video on his phone about 130 miles offshore of Galveston, Texas.

Many of the fishermen were asleep after an all-night tuna charter, but this was worth waking up for!

The pod of at least 30 orcas put on a show for around 20 minutes, but then swam off to rejoin an even larger pod.

Dolphins and pilot whales are known to play in a boat’s wake, but this behavior is said to be highly unusual for orcas.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is in custody in connection to a homicide investigation in the city of Wausau
Police investigating homicide in Wausau
Fire
Brush fire causes heavy smoke in Oneida County
State breaks COVID-19 vaccine record as officials report more than 400 new cases
Crowds pack a Miami Beach street on Saturday, March 20, 2021, after a curfew went into effect...
Police chief says Miami Beach partying “couldn’t go on any longer”
Mask mandate
Fake document creates confusion over WI mask mandate’s expiration date

Latest News

Augmented Reality Fire Training
Augmented Reality Fire Training
A group of orcas played in front of a fishing boat off the coast of Texas.
Watch: Orcas play near boat off coast of Texas
Doctors report a Florida woman, recently vaccinated, appears to have passed her Covid...
Latest COVID vaccine eligibility begins Monday for people with medical conditions
Migrants rest in a gazebo at a park after a large group of deportees were pushed by Mexican...
Biden aims to prevent border crossings from swamping agenda