1 person dead in Langlade County crash

(AP GraphicsBank)
By Desiree Fischer
Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 4:49 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
LANGLADE COUNTY, Wis. (WSAW) - One person has died in a two-vehicle crash in Langlade County Monday afternoon.

According to the Langlade County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened on Cty Hwy HH south of STH 64. Crews were called to the scene just after 1 p.m. A preliminary investigation shows a vehicle crossed the center line and struck another vehicle. The driver of one of the vehicles was taken to the Langlade Aspirus Hospital, where they were later pronounced dead. The occupants of the other vehicle were treated at the scene and released.

The Langlade County Sheriff’s Office, Antigo Police Department, Rural Fire Control and the Antigo Fire Department responded to the scene. The Wisconsin State Patrol is assisting with the investigation and has provided a crash reconstruction specialist.

