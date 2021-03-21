Advertisement

Police investigating homicide in Wausau

One person dead, one in custody after early morning shooting
By WSAW Staff
Published: Mar. 21, 2021 at 2:11 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - One person is in custody in connection to a homicide investigation on Wausau’s west side.

According to a press release from the Wausau Police Department, officers were dispatched to a residence in the 1300 block of N 9th Avenue just after 2:30 Sunday morning for a report of a female who may have been shot. When officers arrived, they found a 30-year old woman who had died of injuries consistent with a gunshot wound. 24-year old Umberto Lo was arrested at the scene in connection to the death. According to police, Lo and the victim knew each other.

Lo is expected to appear in Marathon County court tomorrow afternoon for a probable cause hearing. He is faces charges of first-degree intentional homicide and felony bail jumping.

The investigation is ongoing and no further details will be provided at this time. The name of the victim is currently withheld pending notification of family

