Wausau Elks hosts annual raffle raising funds for Marathon County community

2021 marks the fifth year Wausau Elks Lodge #248 hosted its annual raffle, raising funds for its lodge and local charities.(WSAW)
By Sydney Hawkins
Published: Mar. 21, 2021 at 5:05 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - 2021 marks the fifth year Wausau Elks Lodge #248 hosted its annual raffle, raising funds for its lodge and local charities.

Elk Jonathon Fisher says the pandemic made planning for this year’s event more difficult than previous years.

“We pushed this one well over a month to try to help with the COVID numbers,” Fisher said. “Secondarily, a lot of business were suffering as well. So things like donations really were hard for small businesses to give away. So our membership really stepped up and did the donations on their part.”

The lodge raises funds for its fish and loaves program, Bridge Street Mission and more, according to Fisher.

