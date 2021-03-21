Skiing in March: Granite Peak is still pushing through warm temperatures

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Even as 60-degree temperatures hit central Wisconsin on Sunday, Granite Peak ski resort is still open for business.

“The snow is so slushy that it’s pretty much a cushion on its own,” explained Kitt Pellegrini, who is from Milwaukee. “As long as you are going as slow as we are, you don’t notice it that much.”

Some say skiing in this snow feels something like mashed potatoes.

“I would almost compare it to a flan,” said Pellegrini’s friend Parker Thompson, who laughed after the comparison.

It’s March, yet the hill is still covered from top to bottom with snow.

“We always look forward to spring skiing,” said Nick Waskowitz, a Wausau resident who was skiing with his family on Sunday. “Just the warm weather. It’s nice to be able to shed some layers and just enjoy the beautiful weather.”

It’s the time of year where there’s still skiing on the hills, yet across the street, golf season is in full swing.

“It’s just really a lot of fun, you can go play golf and then you can come up here and ski,” said Greg Fisher, the general manager at Granite Peak.

But keeping snow on the ground in 60-degree temperatures is not a simple task. They pack in the snow constantly throughout the winter.

“Our groomers go over it all the time so it gets compacted,” Fisher said. “So it kind of insulates itself so it sticks around a little bit longer.

Those on the hills now look to cut layers of clothing rather than add to them. Some even wore shorts and t-shirts.

“Now your challenge is not to get too hot,” said Steve Marderosian, who travelled from Illinois. “So you’re constantly venting and things like that.”

“I much prefer wearing a sweatshirt than the whole shebang,” said Pellegrini, “Jacket and scarves and all that other stuff.”

And the season still has some life to it, even if it’s hanging on by a thread.

“We’re like 90 percent open still,” said Fisher, “We’ve got good coverage and we’re seeing good crowds still for as late as it is.”

Granite Peak is planning to stay open until around April 11. They will evaluate the conditions on a week-by-week basis after that. They say they will be the only ski resort in Wisconsin still open after Sunday.

