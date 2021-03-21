Advertisement

‘Share the Glove’ benefits Central Wisconsin youth athletes

By Tony Langfellow
Published: Mar. 21, 2021 at 8:26 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin Rapids Rafters are currently accepting applications for the annual Northwoods League “Share Glove Grant” in the Central Wisconsin area. The grant gives youth baseball and youth softball programs a chance to be awarded about $2,000 worth of equipment.

This includes anything from balls, gloves, catcher’s gear, bats and more. Since 2018, Northwoods gives out $44,000 worth of equipment across the league to various youth baseball organizations.

“For these programs, it means that if they have a year where their fundraising is down a little bit compared to the previous year, this is a nice little cushion for them,” Wisconsin Rapids Rafters Baseball General Manager Andy Francis said. “Or if they still get the same amount of fundraising as they did the year before, this is another way to kind of push that dollar, extend their efforts a little bit further and at the end of the day it benefits the kids, and that’s what matters to us.”

The application deadline is April 16 and teams will receive the equipment soon after.

