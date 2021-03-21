Advertisement

Johnson says he doesn’t regret comments made on radio show, some lawmakers call for his resignation

By WBAY news staff
Published: Mar. 21, 2021 at 3:44 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - U.S. Senator Ron Johnson (R-WI) is receiving criticism for comments he made on The Joe Pags Show last week about the January sixth attacks on the U.S. Capitol.

“Had the tables been turned and President Trump won the election and those were tens of thousands of Black Lives Matter and ANTIFA protestors, I might have been a little concerned,” said Johnson while on the show. CLICK HERE to listen to the podcast.

RELATED: Senator Johnson explains comments made on radio show regarding attack on U.S. Capitol

Some say his comments were racist, and some Democrats are now asking him to resign.

Sunday morning on UPFRONT, which airs on WBAY-TV, Senator Johnson said he doesn’t regret his comments, claiming what he said “has nothing to do with race, it has everything to do with riots.”

Senator Johnson told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel he made the comment because of the violence and property damage that followed last summer’s protests after the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

RELATED: Johnson says comments about Capitol breach were not racist

“Of course a racist is going to say he’s not racist. The fact that he’s defending his comment and playing the victim shows that he is who he is,” said State Sen. LaTonya Johnson (D-Milwaukee).

U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin (D-WI) also said Sunday morning that she is horrified by his comments, calling them “shameful”.

At this time, Johnson hasn’t formally announced if he will seek re-election next year in the U.S. Senate.

However, as Action 2 News previously reported, he did say he has ruled out a run for Wisconsin governor.

RELATED: INTERVIEW: Will Ron Johnson run again?

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is in custody in connection to a homicide investigation in the city of Wausau
Police investigating homicide in Wausau
Fire
Brush fire causes heavy smoke in Oneida County
State breaks COVID-19 vaccine record as officials report more than 400 new cases
Crowds pack a Miami Beach street on Saturday, March 20, 2021, after a curfew went into effect...
Police chief says Miami Beach partying “couldn’t go on any longer”
Mask mandate
Fake document creates confusion over WI mask mandate’s expiration date

Latest News

Augmented Reality Fire Training
Augmented Reality Fire Training
Doctors report a Florida woman, recently vaccinated, appears to have passed her Covid...
Latest COVID vaccine eligibility begins Monday for people with medical conditions
Chances for sprinkles at times today with some light showers later tonight.
First Alert Weather - Mainly Dry Monday with Showers Tuesday
Wisconsin Rapids Rafters front office members Chloe de Vries and Hannah Jurgens.
Rafters front office makes history, blazes a new trail in the Northwoods League
Northwoods League Trailblazers
Northwoods League Trailblazers