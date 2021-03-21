Advertisement

First Alert Weather: Blustery & warm end to weekend with a high fire danger

The second day of spring will be the warmest for the week ahead. Rain returns for the first half of the work week.
Sun mixing with clouds and becoming windy this afternoon.
Sun mixing with clouds and becoming windy this afternoon.
By Jeremy Tabin
Published: Mar. 21, 2021 at 6:33 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Sunshine to start the day, with clouds increasing this afternoon. Winds will also be picking up around midday and be blustery this afternoon. A bit warmer with highs today in the low to mid 60s. Along with the gusty winds, low relative humidity values are expected this afternoon, which in combination with the winds will produce high to very high fire danger conditions. Today is not the day to do any burning, campfires, using machinery that causes sparks, or grilling as any flame could quickly turn into a wildfire.

Brisk winds and dry conditions will lead to the risk of a high to very high fire danger this...
Brisk winds and dry conditions will lead to the risk of a high to very high fire danger this afternoon.
Winds will pick up this afternoon.
Winds will pick up this afternoon.
Wind gusts up to 40-45 mph possible this afternoon.
Wind gusts up to 40-45 mph possible this afternoon.

Mostly cloudy tonight with a chance of a passing shower. Not as cool with lows in the low to mid 40s. Cloudy on Monday with scattered showers possible, especially in the afternoon. High in the mid 50s.

Periods of rain with a chance of a storm Tuesday.
Periods of rain with a chance of a storm Tuesday.
Rain showers will move through the area Wednesday, especially in the morning.
Rain showers will move through the area Wednesday, especially in the morning.
Rain from Tuesday into Wednesday may be more than 1" locally.
Rain from Tuesday into Wednesday may be more than 1" locally.

Low pressure will drive northeast toward Wisconsin on Tuesday with periods of rain and a chance of an afternoon thunderstorm. Highs in the low 50s. The rain will taper to showers Tuesday night. Rain showers Wednesday morning, may come to an end as snow showers in parts of the north later in the morning and for the afternoon. Otherwise considerable cloudiness on Wednesday with daytime readings peaking in the mid 40s.

Clouds will be more common than breaks of sun on Thursday with highs in the low to mid 40s. A couple of long-range weather models are showing another spring storm system tracking from the southern Plains into the Central Great Lakes on Friday. At this point, there is a chance that the western and northern edge of the precipitation could affect the area, which could be in the form of a wintry mix or snow. Will this storm still be on the weather map later this week and/or impacting us locally? Be sure to check back for updates, but for now, we are going to keep an eye on this chance.

Next weekend may end the streak of nice weather that we have had for Saturday and Sunday this month. Mostly cloudy on Saturday with a chance of showers. High in the low 40s. A mix of sun and clouds on Sunda with highs in the mid 30s.

