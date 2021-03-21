Advertisement

Candlelight vigil held for Waupaca County man missing for more than a year

Jon Jacob Morgan Jr. was last seen March 6, 2020 around the King area.
By Joshua Peguero
Published: Mar. 20, 2021 at 10:30 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
WEYAUWEGA, Wis. (WBAY) - Dozens of people gathered outside Weyauwega City Hall Saturday night to remember a missing man.

They sang hymns, prayed, and lit candles for Jon Jacob Morgan Jr.

“I have days that I just can’t even get out of bed. But I made it here and you know, I’m still going, looking forward to the future and looking forward to answers,” his mother Michelle Zartner said.

Morgan was 22 years old at the time he went missing on March 6 of 2020. A year later, his family said they can’t be at peace until his case is resolved.

“It’s not easy to go through everyday not knowing,” Zartner said.

Sue Stelzner, a family friend, organized the candlelight vigil.

“I felt God was speaking to me,” Stelzner said. “I’ve known Jon and Michelle for a long time and I just felt God wanted prayer for this family.”

Morgan was last seen on a Friday morning in the King area and he did not pick up his paycheck from work, according to his family.

“It’s a young man that nobody knows anything of where he is at,” Stelzner said.

His father expressed sadness at his only son’s disappearance, saying he thinks about him daily and so far has more questions than answers.

“I’m hoping to get some closure, to get somebody to come forward and let us move forward with whatever it is we have to do,” Jon Morgan Sr. said.

You’re urged to call the Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office non-emergency line at 715-258-4466 if you have any information. You can also leave an anonymous tip on the crime stoppers hotline at 1-888-258-9955.

In the meantime, Morgan’s friends and family said they hope by continuing to publicize this it will lead to tips because the hardest thing is not being able to hold a funeral, a year since anyone last saw him.

