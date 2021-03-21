Brush fire causes heavy smoke in Oneida County

ONEIDA COUNTY, Wis. (WSAW) - A brush fire in western Oneida County Sunday afternoon is causing thick smoke in the area of Hwy 51 and Cty Hwy L in the Town of Nokomis.

According to the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office, the fire is near Cty Hwy L. Mulitple agencies have responded to the scene. The sheriff’s office is asking people to stay away from that area. They are also reminding the public of the high fire danger and asking that people do not burn brush today.

There is a brush fire in western Oneida County near CTY HWY L. The fire is being attended to by multiple agencies. ... Posted by Oneida County Sheriff's Office, Wisconsin on Sunday, March 21, 2021

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.