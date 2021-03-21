Badgers knocked out of tournament by #1 seed Baylor

INDIANAPOLIS (WSAW) -The #9 seed Wisconsin Badgers see their season come to an end against #1 seed Baylor in the round of 32 with a 76-63 loss. The Badgers have been eliminated on the first weekend the last two tournaments.

Wisconsin trailed 42-29 after the first half, and Baylor started the second half on a 5-0 run to extend their lead to a game-high 18. However, Wisconsin answered with a 6-0 run of their own and cut the lead down to as little as 7 multiple times, but it wasn’t enough.

The Badgers, one of the best teams at taking care of the ball in the country, lost the turnover battle 9-1 in the half and 14-4 in the game.

After combining for 50 points in their win over North Carolina on Friday, D’Mitrik Trice and Brad Davison collectively had just 20 points and shot 8-28 from the field.

Baylor’s Matthew Mayer led all scorers with 17 points off the bench.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.