Advertisement

Badgers knocked out of tournament by #1 seed Baylor

(WEAU)
By Matt Infield
Published: Mar. 21, 2021 at 2:27 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANAPOLIS (WSAW) -The #9 seed Wisconsin Badgers see their season come to an end against #1 seed Baylor in the round of 32 with a 76-63 loss. The Badgers have been eliminated on the first weekend the last two tournaments.

Wisconsin trailed 42-29 after the first half, and Baylor started the second half on a 5-0 run to extend their lead to a game-high 18. However, Wisconsin answered with a 6-0 run of their own and cut the lead down to as little as 7 multiple times, but it wasn’t enough.

The Badgers, one of the best teams at taking care of the ball in the country, lost the turnover battle 9-1 in the half and 14-4 in the game.

After combining for 50 points in their win over North Carolina on Friday, D’Mitrik Trice and Brad Davison collectively had just 20 points and shot 8-28 from the field.

Baylor’s Matthew Mayer led all scorers with 17 points off the bench.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is in custody in connection to a homicide investigation in the city of Wausau
Police investigating homicide in Wausau
Fire
Brush fire causes heavy smoke in Oneida County
State breaks COVID-19 vaccine record as officials report more than 400 new cases
Crowds pack a Miami Beach street on Saturday, March 20, 2021, after a curfew went into effect...
Police chief says Miami Beach partying “couldn’t go on any longer”
Mask mandate
Fake document creates confusion over WI mask mandate’s expiration date

Latest News

Wisconsin Rapids Rafters front office members Chloe de Vries and Hannah Jurgens.
Rafters front office makes history, blazes a new trail in the Northwoods League
Wisconsin women’s hockey win NCAA Frozen Four Championship with 2-1 overtime win
Badgers blow out North Carolina in tournament opener behind Davison eruption
Marquette head coach Steve Wojciechowski (left) watches from the sideline during the second...
Marquette fires men’s basketball coach Steve Wojciechowski