25% of Wisconsin residents have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, no new deaths reported by state Sunday

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) – Wisconsin health officials say the state has surpassed a COVID-19 vaccination milestone.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS), 25.2% of Wisconsin residents have now received at least one dose of the vaccine. That percentage equals 1,464,999 people, according to the DHS. Our records show 27,037 doses were given to Wisconsin residents since Saturday. Based on the seven-day average of doses per day, the state had been expected to meet the 25% figure on either Sunday or Monday since late last week.

In addition, the DHS reports the number of vaccine doses given to Wisconsin residents continues to climb each week. During the week of March 14, officials say 300,119 doses were given to residents, however that number may change based on data still being given to the state.

Our records show the state administered a total of 37,640 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine within the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of “shots in the arm” administered to both Wisconsin residents and non-residents to 2,333,528.

Health officials say as of Sunday, a total of 855,820 Wisconsin residents are fully inoculated against COVID-19 symptoms, an increase of 14,900 from Saturday. So far, 14.7% of the state’s eligible population for the vaccine has completed the series.

These numbers may include people vaccinated one or two days ago as vaccinators’ reports are submitted to the state. Vaccine numbers by county will be updated later in this article.

CASES AND DEATHS

According to the DHS, 420 results were positive out of 4,448 tests for people being tested or testing positive for the first time. The state’s current 7-day average of cases per day is at 399. Sunday marks the third consecutive day where that figure has been below 400. 45 out of the state’s 72 new counties registered new cases. Meanwhile, Pepin County had its case count revised by the state.

Keep in mind, the DHS is continuing an admittedly long-overdue review of data as case and death numbers fluctuate (see the related story), and state numbers tend to be low on both Sundays and Mondays before jumping on Tuesdays.

State health officials say no new deaths attributed to COVID-19 were reported within the past 24 hours, keeping Wisconsin’s death toll from the disease at 6,576. The 7-day average did increase slightly to 6 after holding steady at 5 for three consecutive days. Although there were two days within the past seven days where no deaths were recorded, the state reported more than a dozen deaths attributed to the disease on two other days. However, the death rate continues to remain at 1.15% for the 13th straight day.

Since February 5, 2020, Wisconsin has had 572,432 confirmed cases of the coronavirus. More than 27,000 people (27,102), or 4.7% of cases, resulted in hospitalization. 6,576 people have died, or 1.15% of all known cases. There are 6,219 active cases (1.1%) diagnosed in the past 30 days. The vast majority of people diagnosed with COVID-19, 559,478 (97.8%) are considered recovered (state health officials acknowledge thousands may be “long haulers” suffering effects of their infections for weeks or months).

SUNDAY’S VACCINATION NUMBERS BY COUNTY IN NORTHEAST WISCONSIN

County (Population) Received at least 1 dose (% of pop.) Completed (% of pop.) Brown (264,542) 63,925 (24.2%) 36,911 (14.5%) Calumet (50,089) 11,102 (22.2%) 6,277 (13.1%) Dodge (87,839) 18,073 (20.6%) 10,597 (12.4%) Door (27,668) 9,423 (34.1%) 5,683 (20.9%) Fond du Lac (103,403) 24,000 (23.2%) 15,838 (16.3%) Forest (9,004) 2,496 (27.7%) 1,815 (20.2%) Florence (4,295) 1,038 (24.2%) 831 (19.4%) Green Lake (18,913) 4,852 (25.7%) 3,045 (17.6%) Kewaunee (20,434) 4,645 (22.7%) 2,623 (13.0%) Manitowoc (78,981) 20,921 (26.5%) 11,911 (15.2%) Marinette (40,350) 9,038 (22.4%) 5,428 (13.6%) Menominee (4,556) 1,772 (38.9%) 949 (20.9%) Oconto (37,930) 8,738 (23.0%) 5,376 (14.3%) Outagamie (187,885) 43,451 (23.1%) 24,666 (13.9%) Shawano (40,899) 9,169 (22.4%) 4,784 (11.8%) Sheboygan (115,340) 28,023 (24.3%) 13,643 (11.9%) Waupaca (50,990) 11,781 (23.1%) 6,698 (14.1%) Waushara (24,443) 5,311 (21.7%) 3,354 (15.3%) Winnebago (171,907) 41,847 (24.3%) 24,810 (15.2%) WISCONSIN (5,822,434) 1,464,999 (25.2%) 855,820 (14.7%)

HOSPITALIZATIONS

The DHS reported 30 more people were hospitalized for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, bringing the 7-day average of hospitalizations per day to 44 after a one day dip to 43.

According to the Wisconsin Hospital Association (and taking discharges and deaths into account), the total number of patients hospitalized for COVID-19 across the entire state dropped to below 200. On Sunday, the WHA reports 193 patients in the state’s 136 hospitals. Of those, 57 patients are in the ICU. That’s eight more patients in the ICU since Saturday and seven fewer patients overall. These are the lowest COVID-19 hospitalization numbers Action 2 News has on record.

The WHA says at all 136 hospitals, there are a combined 333 ICU beds open, or 22.71% of the state’s ICU beds. There are 2,579 hospital beds of all types -- ICU, intermediate care, medical surgical and negative-flow isolation -- available, or 23.08%. These beds are for all patients, not just people being treated for COVID-19, and not every available bed can be occupied if a hospital doesn’t have the necessary medical and service staff to support a patient in them.

In the eight-county Fox Valley region, as of Sunday 13 hospitals are treating 10 COVID-19 patients, three fewer than Saturday, with two patients in ICU, an increase of two since Saturday. These hospitals have 15 intensive care unit beds (14.42%) and 101 of all beds (11.84%) open.

Meanwhile, in the seven-county Northeast region, there were 21 COVID-19 patients Sunday, one fewer than Saturday. Meanwhile, there are six patients in the ICU, which is also a decrease of one during the past 24 hours. There are a total of 58 ICU beds open (28.01%) and 239 of all types of medical beds (25%) open in the region’s 10 hospitals.

SUNDAY’S COUNTY CASE AND DEATH TOTALS (counties with new cases or deaths are indicated in bold) *

Wisconsin

Adams – 1,609 cases (10 deaths)

Ashland – 1,190 cases (+2) (16 deaths)

Barron – 5,496 cases (+3) (76 deaths)

Bayfield - 1,067 cases (+2) (19 deaths)

Brown – 30,531 cases (+3) (227 deaths)

Buffalo – 1,323 cases (7 deaths)

Burnett – 1,225 cases (+1) (23 deaths)

Calumet – 5,551 (+5) (46 deaths)

Chippewa – 7,149 cases (93 deaths)

Clark – 3,161 cases (58 deaths)

Columbia – 5,138 cases (+6) (55 deaths)

Crawford – 1,671 cases (17 deaths)

Dane – 41,605 (+50) (288 deaths)

Dodge – 11,528 cases (+2) (158 deaths)

Door – 2,468 cases (+4) (21 deaths)

Douglas – 3,700 cases (29 deaths)

Dunn – 4,328 cases (+9) (30 deaths)

Eau Claire – 11,161 cases (+5) (105 deaths)

Florence - 425 cases (12 deaths)

Fond du Lac – 12,029 cases (101 deaths)

Forest - 934 cases (23 deaths)

Grant – 4,711 cases (+2) (83 deaths)

Green – 3,275 cases (+3) (16 deaths)

Green Lake - 1,527 cases (+1) (18 deaths)

Iowa - 1,934 cases (10 deaths)

Iron - 558 cases (21 deaths)

Jackson - 2,583 cases (27 deaths)

Jefferson – 7,987 cases (+5) (106 deaths)

Juneau - 3,034 cases (+3) (20 deaths)

Kenosha – 14,899 cases (+16) (304 deaths)

Kewaunee – 2,354 cases (+1) (24 deaths)

La Crosse – 12,340 cases (+4) (80 deaths)

Lafayette - 1,485 cases (+1) (6 deaths)

Langlade - 1,941 cases (32 deaths)

Lincoln – 2,930 cases (+1) (60 deaths)

Manitowoc – 7,314 cases (67 deaths)

Marathon – 13,816 cases (+7) (183 deaths)

Marinette - 3,986 cases (65 deaths)

Marquette – 1,323 cases (21 deaths)

Menominee - 795 cases (11 deaths)

Milwaukee – 99,615 (+131) (1,249 deaths)

Monroe – 4,362 cases (34 deaths)

Oconto – 4,311 cases (48 deaths)

Oneida - 3,458 cases (+5) (68 deaths)

Outagamie – 19,690 cases (+10) (197 deaths)

Ozaukee – 7,781 cases (+11) (81 deaths)

Pepin – 813 cases (State revised, decrease of 1) (7 deaths)

Pierce – 3,584 cases (+4) (35 deaths)

Polk – 4,010 cases (45 deaths)

Portage – 6,528 cases (+4) (66 deaths)

Price – 1,173 cases (7 deaths)

Racine – 20,528 cases (+8) (331 deaths)

Richland - 1,291 cases (15 deaths)

Rock – 14,610 cases (+12) (164 deaths)

Rusk - 1,279 cases (16 deaths)

Sauk – 5,407 cases (+3) (44 deaths)

Sawyer - 1,549 cases (+2) (22 deaths)

Shawano – 4,620 cases (69 deaths)

Sheboygan – 13,155 cases (+7) (133 deaths)

St. Croix – 6,611 cases (+7) (47 deaths)

Taylor - 1,796 cases (+3) (22 deaths)

Trempealeau – 3,422 cases (37 deaths)

Vernon – 1,862 cases (+3) (37 deaths)

Vilas - 2,180 cases (+1) (38 deaths)

Walworth – 8,949 cases (133 deaths)

Washburn – 1,333 cases (+2) (18 deaths)

Washington – 13,974 cases (+21) (139 deaths)

Waukesha – 41,537 cases (+41) (496 deaths)

Waupaca – 4,762 cases (+5) (116 deaths)

Waushara – 2,118 cases (+1) (31 deaths)

Winnebago – 17,324 cases (+3) (186 deaths)

Wood – 6,719 cases (+1) (77 deaths)

Michigan’s Upper Peninsula **

Alger - 282 cases (1 death)

Baraga - 511 cases (33 deaths)

Chippewa - 762 cases (24 deaths)

Delta – 2,719 cases (66 deaths)

Dickinson - 2,153 cases (55 deaths)

Gogebic - 952 cases (21 deaths)

Houghton – 2,201 cases (31 deaths)

Iron – 868 cases (41 deaths)

Keweenaw – 122 cases (1 death)

Luce – 133 cases

Mackinac - 301 cases (3 deaths)

Marquette - 3,514 cases (55 deaths)

Menominee - 1,634 cases (38 deaths)

Ontonagon – 368 cases (20 deaths)

Schoolcraft - 236 cases (4 deaths)

* Cases and deaths are from the daily DHS COVID-19 reports, which may differ from local health department numbers. The DHS reports cases from all health departments within a county’s boundaries, including tribal, municipal and county health departments; county websites may not. Also, public health departments update their data at various times, whereas the DHS freezes the numbers it receives by the same time every day to compile the afternoon report.

**The state of Michigan does not update numbers on Sundays. Monday’s numbers include updates since Saturday’s reporting deadline.

CDC GUIDANCE ON GATHERINGS

The Centers for Disease Control have announced that fully vaccinated Americans can gather with other vaccinated people indoors without wearing a mask or social distancing.

The CDC’s recommendations also say vaccinated people can come together in the same way – in a single household -- with people considered at low-risk for severe disease, such as in the case of vaccinated grandparents visiting healthy children and grandchildren.

The CDC is continuing to recommend that fully vaccinated people still wear well-fitted masks, avoid large gatherings, and physically distance themselves from others when out in public. The CDC also advised vaccinated people to get tested if they develop symptoms that could be related to COVID-19.

COVID-19 TRACING APP

Wisconsin’s COVID-19 tracing app, “Wisconsin Exposure Notification,” is available for iOS and Android smartphones. No download is required for iPhones. The Android app is available on Google Play. When two phones with the app (and presumably their owners) are close enough, for long enough, they’ll anonymously share a random string of numbers via Bluetooth. If someone tests positive for the coronavirus, they’ll receive a code to type into the app. If your phones “pinged” each other in the last 14 days, you’ll receive a push notification that you are at risk of exposure. The app doesn’t collect personal information or location information, so you won’t know from whom or where, but you will be told what day the exposure might have occurred so that you can quarantine for the appropriate amount of time.

SYMPTOMS

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention identified these as possible symptoms of COVID-19:

Fever of 100.4 or higher

Cough

Shortness of breath

Chills

Repeated shaking with chills

Muscle pain

Headache

Sore throat

New loss of taste or smell

