Wisconsin DNR warns of increased fire danger throughout the weekend

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is reminding residents that fire danger will remain high across the state throughout the weekend.

According to the DNR, 36 fires burned over 100 acres on Saturday. Five structures were burned and several more threatened. Because of the warmer temperatures and gusty winds in Sunday’s forecast, the fire danger will remain high to very high across the state.

The DNR says spring is the most dangerous time for wildfires in Wisconsin. After the snow melts and before plants, trees and grass turn green, fires can spread quickly.

Fire danger remains high across the state throughout the weekend (WI DNR)

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.