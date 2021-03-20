Advertisement

Task force on missing and murdered indigenous women meets

By Joshua Peguero
Published: Mar. 19, 2021 at 9:52 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - A Wisconsin task force on missing and murdered indigenous women held its second meeting Friday.

The meeting was conducted online due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The task force was organized last year by state Attorney General Josh Kaul in response to disappearances and killings of Native American women. The group plans to examine the factors that contribute to missing and murdered indigenous women and focus on understanding the roles federal, state and tribal jurisdictions can play in solving and preventing these.

”It’s important that indigenous get to voice their concerns and be the leading voice in this work, and that’s why this is all centered on indigenous values and culture,” Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes said at the meeting.

Kaul previously told us there needs to be a database tracking these cases. Currently, there isn’t one.

