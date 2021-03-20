First Alert Weather: Very high fire danger on Sunday

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Not a cloud to be found in the sky tonight with starlit conditions and a waxing moon. Cool with lows ranging from the upper 20s to low 30s north, to the low to mid 30s in Central Wisconsin.

Winds will ramp up around midday. (WSAW)

Wind gusts up to 45 mph expected in the afternoon. (WSAW)

Sunshine to start on Sunday but clouds will gradually be on the increase as the day wears on. In addition, the winds will be ramping up for the midday into the afternoon hours. Wind gusts up to 45 mph are possible. Warmer with highs in the low to mid 60s. The fire danger on Sunday is expected to be in the very high category, which means you shouldn’t do any burning, setting of campfires, grilling, or working with any machinery that could cause sparks. Any fire could quickly get out of control, leading to wildfire.

There is a chance of showers Sunday night, with scattered showers possible to start the work week on Monday. Highs in the mid 50s. The umbrella and rain boots will come in handy on Tuesday with periods of rain, along with a chance of an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the low 50s.

Times of rain and a chance of a thunderstorm Tuesday. (WSAW)

A soaking rain could impact the area Tuesday into Wednesday. (WSAW)

As low pressure tracks through the state to the northeast on Wednesday, cooler air is expected to work in, causing rain showers to mix with and change to snow showers as the day goes on. The best bet of seeing the flakes fly will be in the Northwoods. At this time, it is too early to say if there will be much in the way of snowfall accumulation. Highs on Wednesday in the mid 40s.

A mix of clouds and some sun Thursday and Friday with high in the low 40s Thursday, while the mid 40s on Friday. Mostly cloudy next Saturday with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the low 40s.

