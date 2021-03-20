Area residents enjoy beautiful first day of spring

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The first day of spring proved to be a beautiful one in North Central Wisconsin. The blue skies and temperatures nearing 60 degrees drew people out by the dozens to enjoy what the area has to offer.

Even new, younger members of the community were lured out by the sun. Eight-year-old Mason Jones was out at JoJo’s Jungle with his siblings and family.

“I moved from Texas to here, and I was born in Georgia. It’s good. And it’s pretty,” he said. He went on to say that the park is especially good because of its obstacles and an abundance of equipment that spins.

Jojo’s jungle seems to be a hot spot among the younger crowd, and not just in Wausau. Leah Goodness and her family were traveling from Washburn to Green Bay to visit her father.

“My oldest son, it’s his birthday this next week and his one wish is to come to JoJo’s Jungle. We had been here once before in the fall and this is what he wanted to do for his birthday, so we made sure we made the stop,” she said.

Playgrounds weren’t the only the draw today. A mild weekend awakened the cabin fever in many.

“Oh man, this weather is great. This weather is fantastic, you know the sun is shining, the snow is melting, you can go outside and not have six layers on. I’m perfectly fine with that,” said Trevaras Johnson. He was visiting Sandy’s Bark Park for the first time and says he plans to become a regular visitor.

“You can run around. You can lock the gate so you take the dog off the leash have a little freedom, play around with your little partner,” he said.

In the end, it’s safe to say spring brings some of the best parts of North Central Wisconsin alive. Mark Jolin is from Appleton and was visiting his fiancé who is a hospital worker in Wausau.

“Wausau is a very beautiful place to come out to, and I would suggest other people they should get out and check out the area,” he said.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.