Advertisement

Wisconsin begins modernizing outdated unemployment computer system

Published: Mar. 18, 2021 at 6:14 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - A new unemployment insurance call center allowing 24/7 access to customer service is expected to be up and running within six months. The Department of Workforce Development (DWD) signed a $1.2 million contract this week to begin the process of upgrading.

“Just being able to answer a phone call, so they can feel like there’s some progress being made towards them getting the resources they need to survive, is a positive step,” said State Representative Jim Steineke (R-Kaukauna).

As we’ve reported, the state’s outdated, 50-year-old computer system was blamed for the state’s extremely low response rate at the height of the pandemic when the need for unemployment benefits skyrocketed.

“If you go back to an analysis that was done of what was going on at DWD from last year, about 1% of the phone calls people made into the unemployment office were actually answered by a person,” Steineke said.

Steineke says getting more people on the phones will hopefully solve some short-term issues with unemployment.

A $2.4 million federal grant secured by the DWD, will be used to begin the computer system upgrade. The long-term upgrade project is expected to cost $80 million and has not yet been funded by the Legislature.

We reached out to the Evers administration for comment but did not hear back.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to a news release, Wood County deputies and Marshfield Police officers arrested...
Woman arrested in connection to Zachary Vasa’s disappearance, death
Marshfield Mayor Bob McManus- Contributed photo 2018
Hearing begins for possible removal of Marshfield Mayor
Experimental drug helping keep patients out of hospital
Aspirus having luck treating COVID-19 with experimental drug
2021 College Hoops
A program in Wausau is helping people that are struggling to find jobs and get the help they...
Joseph Project graduates Wausau’s 14th class

Latest News

Keeping live music alive
Keeping live music alive
Hearing on Marshfield Mayor
Hearing on Marshfield Mayor
Minneapolis-based musician Tony Williams performs on Friday at Malarkey's Pub.
Live music is alive and well at Malarkey’s Pub
Oneida Nation Councilwoman attends Missing and Murdered Indigenous Task Force meeting in...
Task force on missing and murdered indigenous women meets
.
State superintendent candidates face off in Friday forum