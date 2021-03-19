VACCINE TEAM Q & A: Understanding Marshfield Clinic’s vaccination waitlist

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - For some, getting vaccinated against COVID-19 has been easy, for others it has been a frustrating challenge.

Q: Why are some people in the age 65 and older population still on the Marshfield Clinic waitlist since January, at the same time other groups are becoming eligible to be vaccinated?

A: Broadly, this question depends on the vaccinator, but specifically speaking about Marshfield Clinic, there are a number of factors.

One of the reasons this happens is because Marshfield Clinic has a lot of people on the waitlist. It had more than 40,000 people at the end of January/early February. That is a lot more people to go through than say, the small pharmacy that typically serves 500 people total, not to mention not all of them would be eligible to be vaccinated. As of this week, there are about 16,000 people on Marshfield Clinic’s waitlist, which is about half of what it had at the beginning of March.

The second piece to that answer is that the vaccine, while supply is growing, is limited. Each vaccination gets a different allocation depending upon what they requested, how many doses they can realistically administer each week based on staffing and storage capabilities, and how much vaccine is allocated to the state overall. In this last round of allocation, Marshfield Clinic received its largest yet with about 5,000 doses for this week and 3,600 for next week.

”It’s possible that other sites who (sic) are getting their own separate allocation don’t have as many folks on their waitlist and therefore they’re able to get through folks in the manner of which they have vaccine available as well,” Meranda Eggebrecht, a clinical quality nurse specialist with Marshfield Clinic said.

That speaks to the third element of this answer: how each vaccinator handles each eligible group. For Marshfield Clinic, it follows the Department of Health Services’ recommendation to go through that waitlist by priority groups. So, the firefighter has priority over the 65-year-old because first responders became eligible to be vaccinated first. Other vaccinators may choose to vaccinate as eligible people sign up regardless of when their group became eligible, which is another possible reason a person in the 65 and older population who signs up with Marshfield Clinic may have to wait while someone in the same group signs up at the same time for another vaccinator and gets an appointment more quickly.

Marshfield Clinic, however, does not sub-prioritize within each eligible group as DHS has asked vaccinators to consider when supply is constrained; they vaccinate on a first-come-first-serve basis within each group. So, the 65-year-old with cancer does not get priority over the 65-year-old with no underlying health conditions. Whoever is in line first gets the call for an appointment first.

Marshfield Clinic also has several locations it allocates vaccines to and people have to choose which location they would prefer to get vaccinated at when they sign up for the waitlist. Some of those locations have fewer requests for vaccinations. While staff will ask the patient if they would like to get an earlier appointment at a location they did not choose because there are more people wanting it at a particular location, sticking to a location in high-demand could have patients waiting longer.

However, to balance some of that, Eggebrecht they do allocate vaccine by the demand in that area. So if their Neillsville location is seeing a lower demand, then they will allocate more vaccine to their Weston location if more people choose that option. She said there is no strategy in trying to choose a location to get vaccinated because they will offer those other locations for appointments when they call.

To answer the second part of that question, groups just now becoming eligible do not have priority over those already eligible. Though, Eggebrecht addressed concerns about people seeing them vaccinating teachers as people continue to wait who were eligible before educators. She noted the vaccine allocated to that group is part of a special program through the state and does not impact the allotment of vaccine for all eligible groups nor does it impact the waitlist.

Q: Why can’t they tell me where I am placed on the waitlist, whether I’m at the front or back of the line?

A: There are too many factors that change a person’s placement on the list to where they cannot really know for certain.

”It’s hard to give a definite number because of the prioritization that goes into it, the numerous different sites, and that weekly vaccine allocation that shifts the numbers really from a day-to-day basis,” Eggebrecht explained.

If Marshfield Clinic had one location, it may be a little simpler to know where on the list someone may be, but a person cannot be first on both the Weston and Marshfield location, for example, and as mentioned, available appointment options are given to each patient at the time of the call.

Another example of a factor at play, if a health care worker who wanted to wait to get vaccinated and now has changed their mind and signed up will move to the top of the list because that was they would have been part of the very first eligible group and therefore prioritized above others. That also means everyone else gets moved down the list. Someone could also be moved up if another person on the waitlist ultimately got vaccinated elsewhere.

While they cannot provide a good answer about where someone might be on the list, they do provide some information to give an idea. On the website, they share how many people are on the waitlist, how many vaccines they have been allocated, and the number of people who have received first and second doses.

So, if someone is trying to get signed up in the 65 and older category, at this point there are likely somewhere in the middle of the list. If a first responder signs up, that person would likely be near the top of the list. For those becoming eligible next week, again, there will be likely 16,000 people in line ahead.

Eggebrecht asked that people answer their call when they try to set up an appointment. She said they do call a few times and leave voicemails with a number to call back if there is no answer, however, they will take that person off the waitlist if they do not respond after a few calls. She noted even if that person is taken off the waitlist, if they call back they will work to get them an appointment.

correction: Previously, the first answer stated "Broadly, this question depends on the vaccination," but it has been corrected to say "vaccinator" instead. Additionally, a previous version of this story gave the example that people 65 and older would fall towards the end of the waitlist. It has been corrected to read they would fall to the middle of the waitlist. There was also a clarification that DHS asked vaccinators to consider sub-prioritization of eligible groups rather than recommends them to do so.

