The benefits of wild seafood for better health

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The new dietary guidelines urge people to consume seafood two-to-three times per week, but how do you know which seafood to choose? RDN and author, Frances Largeman-Roth joined NewsChannel 7 at 4 on Friday to share the scoop on the nutritional benefits of wild seafood, how to shop for it and how easy it is to prepare it all by yourself at-home.

From how to find and cook fresh, frozen and canned wild Alaska seafood, to simple tricks for weeknight meals and learning where sustainable seafood comes from, Frances helped make choosing and preparing seafood easier.

To learn more, visit www.wildalaskaseafood.com

