Skating from Wisconsin Rapids to a global stage.

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) -There are plenty of great athletes in the Central Wisconsin area, but not many of them are literally world class before they have a high school diploma.

Wisconsin Rapids native Kylie Kronstedt, a senior at Assumption High School and a figure skater for the Wisconsin Rapids Figure Skating Club, is one of them.

“It is kind of like an art,” Kronstedt says of figure skating.

If figure skating is an art, Kronstedt has been painting masterpieces on the ice going back to when she was four years old.

“My best friend in pre-school skated, and I went to the ice show to watch her,” Kronstedt said of her beginnings in the sport. “And I saw how much fun all the girls were having on the ice and I decided I wanted to try it to.”

She quickly became hooked.

“Just the feeling of like skating across the ice, you’re gliding, and the air is blowing at your face,” says Kronstedt of what she loves about the sport. “You get to jump and spin and do all of these cool things, and it just makes you feel so good and like powerful.”

She also quickly became very good. Kronstedt is a United Skates Figure Skating Association quadruple gold medalist and is a member of a synchronized skating team based in Fond du Lac which has competed all over the country.

Last January, that team, and Kronstedt, went to a new level.

“They decided that they wanted to send us to an international competition to represent the United States.”

Kronstedt went from Wisconsin Rapids to Sweden for a synchronized skating competition with teams from all over the world, an unforgettable experience for her.

“Getting on the ice and the announcer saying ‘Representing the United States of America’, and I can hear all of the parents cheering ‘USA, USA!’ in the stands,” says Kylie of what she remembers from the competition.

In a skating career full of milestones, Kronstedt has another one coming up this weekend: Her grand finale as a high school student at South Wood County Rec Center with the teams’ ‘Destination Skate’ show.

“I’m sad that it’s my last show because these ice shows are so much fun,” says Kronstedt. “I’ve always had such an amazing time doing them.”

Kronstedt is going to try out for synchronized skate teams at Adrian College and Miami of Ohio University, and hopes to continue representing team USA on the global stage.

“Yeah, it is kind of crazy, I never would have expected that I would have these experiences,” Kronstedt says.

The “Destination Skate” show will take place at the South Wood County Rec Center twice on Saturday, with shows at 1 and 7 P.M., and another show on Sunday at 1 p.m.

