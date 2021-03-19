Advertisement

Saint Agnes Church sees spike in attendance due to COVID-19 vaccinations

Father Greg Bohran said for many, Sunday mass is not just a place to talk to God, but a place of community to connect with friends and neighbors.
By Kailin Schumacher
Published: Mar. 19, 2021 at 12:26 PM CDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
WESTON, Wis. (WSAW) - With more people getting their vaccines each day, churches like Saint Agnes in Weston are starting to see some familiar faces for the first time in about a year.

Father Greg Bohran with the parish said the increase of attendees at their socially distanced Sunday morning mass has been steadily growing each week.

He said as the pews fill, the church begins to feel more like home.

“It’s been wonderful seeing people come back after not seeing them for a year. We’ve built a lot of great relationships over the years and they have great relationships with other parishioners as well,” Bohran said.

The church has been streaming its services on Facebook since last March for people to watch at home. They opened their doors last May for people to join them inside, but have not seen too many people until recently.

Bohran said for many, Sunday mass is not just a place to talk to God, but a place of community to connect with friends and neighbors. He said it’s been fun to see people feel comfortable enough to unite in the church again.

“I’ve seen some misty eyes walking back in the church after not being here for a year. It’s been a huge blessing to get everyone together again,” Bohran said.

Saint Agnes requires all occupants to wear their masks and practice social distancing. They have blocked off every other pew for sitting and have added extra distanced seating through the building.

They plan to continue streaming services indefinitely for people not yet comfortable coming to the church.

