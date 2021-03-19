Minimally invasive colon cancer screening is covered by insurance

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Colorectal cancer is the third leading cause of cancer death in men and women — expected to kill more than 52,000 Americans in 2021.

Fortunately, virtual colonoscopy (CT colonography) provides a highly accurate, safe, and minimally invasive test that is preferred by many who can’t or won’t get a colonoscopy. Virtual colonoscopy attracts more people to be screened, which saves more lives. Most people simply don’t know they have choices when it comes to screening. Many will not get screened and ultimately pay with their lives.

Dr. Cecilia Brewington joined NewsChannel 7 at 4′s Deep Bench on Friday to share the colorectal cancer risks and provide new insights into options.

Did you know?

· At least 30% of those who should be screened for colorectal cancer choose not to get tested.

· Virtual colonoscopy increases screening rates wherever it is made available.

· Colorectal cancer death rates are 47% higher in black men and 34% higher in black women

· A study says 19% of the racial disparity in colorectal cancer deaths is due to less screening.

· Federal law requires private insurers to cover virtual colonoscopy (CT colonography).

· Those who do not want a colonoscopy, should consider a virtual colonoscopy.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.