Marquette fires men’s basketball coach Steve Wojciechowski

MILWAUKEE (WSAW) - Marquette University announced that it has relieved Steve Wojciechowski of his duties as head coach of the men’s basketball program.

“After a thorough evaluation of our program over the last week, which included multiple conversations with Steve, I concluded that now is the right time for a new leader of our storied program,” said Marquette Unversity athletic director Bill Scholl. “I’m confident that our history of success and our commitment to developing young men who are leaders on and off the court will attract the highest caliber of coaching talent. I want to thank Steve for his dedication to our student-athletes, and for how he represented our men’s basketball program and the university. We wish Steve, Lindsay, Jack and Charlie nothing but the best in the future.”

Wojciechowski compiled a 128-95 record in seven seasons and two NCAA Tournament appearances with the Golden Eagles.

The university said it will immediately begin a national search for the next head men’s basketball coach.

