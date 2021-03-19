Advertisement

Local sports fans are celebrating the return of March Madness

By Brennen Scarborough
Published: Mar. 19, 2021 at 5:53 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
ROTHSCHILD, Wis. (WSAW) - After COVID-19 canceled the 2020 NCAA March Madness tournament, sports fans have been in high anticipation for the tournament’s return in 2021. That anticipation was also shared by the bars and restaurants that were closed during March 2020.

“The feeling of people coming back in the door is definitely a great feeling,” The Bar owner Jeremy Jakubowski said. “We look forward to seeing our regulars everyone that we see year to year, week to week, and day-to-day.”

One of those regulars is DJ Craft. DJ looks forward to the tournament more than most people. For him, the tournament is comparable to Christmas morning.

“Christmas was canceled last year, this year we get Christmas but it’s done a little differently,” Craft said.

DJ takes off from work every year to enjoy the games with his dad and with his friends. This year not everyone feels comfortable going out.

“Some decide that it’s too early to come out. Which is their choice and absolutely great. But we can all still share regardless,” Craft said.

To help keep people who do go out at ease, The Bar has upped cleaning efforts and spaced out their dining room.

“If they would like to have any guidelines or anything they would like to go by we would definitely keep that in consideration and try to keep everyone safe,” Jakubowski said.

Whether you enjoy the games from the comfort of your couch or at a restaurant, DJ encourages everyone to tune in and enjoy.

“If you take enjoyment with any kind of history or any kind of legacy, you see these things happen and they’re there forever and ever,” Craft said.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

