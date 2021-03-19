Joseph Project graduates Wausau’s 14th class

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A program in Wausau is helping people that are struggling to find jobs and get the help they need to get back into the workforce.

The Joseph Project is a week-long program started by Republican Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson in Milwaukee. It teaches people to have a good attitude and to work hard. Wausau’s 14th class graduated on Thursday, March 18.

After spending too much time out of work, the Joseph Project gives struggling people hope that they can find work and turn their lives around.

“I feel really determined and... I wanna strive. I want to like I said, I want to be a success, not a failure,” Joseph Project Graduate Tim Rice said.

Previously, Rice wrestled with an addiction to drugs, he said he was uncomfortable joining the joseph project, but then realized it’s time to take a chance.

“They opened up their hearts, they assured me ‘hey, we don’t discriminate, we’re here to help’ and the more they talked to me, and I heard the rest of the people talk, it made me feel at ease,” Rice said.

The Joseph Project is faith-based and connects people to high-demand jobs. Students learn to resolve conflict, how to budget money, staying positive, and how to interview, which are all skills that graduate Briana Samples believes are second to none.

“If you have the opportunity to be in the Joseph Project, definitely take it and it can change definitely your situation and more importantly possibly even your future,” Samples said.

Johnson was also at the ceremony to congratulate grads, he said his work on the project fills him with joy.

“It is the most rewarding thing I’ve done as a U.S. Senator, I mean bar none,” he said.

Johnson believes as the economy recovers from the pandemic, now is the time to get a job.

“We’ve already come out of the Covid recession and let’s face it, Covid can’t end soon enough, but I think we’re seeing the light at the end of the tunnel, our economy is ready to just take off,” Johnson said.

Now that this group of students has graduated, many of them will be having job interviews the next day.

