Advertisement

First Alert Weather: Sunny start to spring and the weekend as fire danger remains high

Lots of sunshine today and milder. Rather breezy this weekend with a high fire danger risk.
By Chad Franzen
Published: Mar. 19, 2021 at 4:35 AM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -

Suntabulous weather continues for the start of Spring this weekend as temperatures get a boost with highs back in the upper 50s to around 60° for the first day of the weekend. With the warmer weather, will come a lot of wind, and the fire danger will continue to remain on the high side throughout the weekend and into the start of next week.

The high fire danger across North Central Wisconsin will continue throughout this weekend with gusty winds returning to the area and extremely dry conditions continuing across most of The Badger State. Plenty of sunshine continues Saturday with highs in the upper 50s to near 60. Winds on Saturday could gust up to 25 mph. Skies will turn partly sunny Sunday, as it remains very windy throughout the day. Wind gusts on Sunday during the late morning into the afternoon could gust up to 35 mph.

Will remain high throughout the first weekend of spring.
Will remain high throughout the first weekend of spring.(WSAW)

There is rain in the forecast for the first half of the work week as a storm system tracks toward Wisconsin. There is a chance of showers Sunday night with off and on showers expected on Monday. As low pressure rolls into the region on Tuesday, periods of rain with a chance of a thunderstorm are in the works. The wet weather will linger into Wednesday as low-pressure shifts to the northeast. Rain showers and perhaps some snow showers will be possible Wednesday into Wednesday night. Highs Monday and Tuesday will be in the low 50s, dropping to the mid 40s on Wednesday.

Times of rain, chance of a storm on Tuesday.
Times of rain, chance of a storm on Tuesday.(WSAW)

Long term, temperatures will cool off to seasonal levels for the last weekend of March and the last few days of the month.

The month of March will end on a seasonal temperature note.
The month of March will end on a seasonal temperature note.(WSAW)

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to a news release, Wood County deputies and Marshfield Police officers arrested...
Woman arrested in connection to Zachary Vasa’s disappearance, death
Marshfield Mayor Bob McManus- Contributed photo 2018
Hearing begins for possible removal of Marshfield Mayor
Experimental drug helping keep patients out of hospital
Aspirus having luck treating COVID-19 with experimental drug
2021 College Hoops
A program in Wausau is helping people that are struggling to find jobs and get the help they...
Joseph Project graduates Wausau’s 14th class

Latest News

First Alert Suntabulous and Breezy Weekend Forecast
First Alert Suntabulous and Breezy Weekend Forecast
Lots of sun and pleasant today. Breezy this weekend with an elevated fire danger.
First Alert Weather: Friday Morning Forecast
Temps way above normal throughout the beginning of next week
First Alert T.G.I.F. Suntabulous Spring Forecast
Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible today.
First Alert Weather: A breezy day, milder weather to start Spring