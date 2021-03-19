First Alert Weather: Sunny start to spring and the weekend as fire danger remains high

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -

Suntabulous weather continues for the start of Spring this weekend as temperatures get a boost with highs back in the upper 50s to around 60° for the first day of the weekend. With the warmer weather, will come a lot of wind, and the fire danger will continue to remain on the high side throughout the weekend and into the start of next week.

The high fire danger across North Central Wisconsin will continue throughout this weekend with gusty winds returning to the area and extremely dry conditions continuing across most of The Badger State. Plenty of sunshine continues Saturday with highs in the upper 50s to near 60. Winds on Saturday could gust up to 25 mph. Skies will turn partly sunny Sunday, as it remains very windy throughout the day. Wind gusts on Sunday during the late morning into the afternoon could gust up to 35 mph.

Will remain high throughout the first weekend of spring. (WSAW)

There is rain in the forecast for the first half of the work week as a storm system tracks toward Wisconsin. There is a chance of showers Sunday night with off and on showers expected on Monday. As low pressure rolls into the region on Tuesday, periods of rain with a chance of a thunderstorm are in the works. The wet weather will linger into Wednesday as low-pressure shifts to the northeast. Rain showers and perhaps some snow showers will be possible Wednesday into Wednesday night. Highs Monday and Tuesday will be in the low 50s, dropping to the mid 40s on Wednesday.

Times of rain, chance of a storm on Tuesday. (WSAW)

Long term, temperatures will cool off to seasonal levels for the last weekend of March and the last few days of the month.

The month of March will end on a seasonal temperature note. (WSAW)

