City of Shawano starts replacing lead service lines

Published: Mar. 18, 2021 at 8:04 PM CDT
SHAWANO, Wis. (WBAY) - The goal of the Shawano County Historical Society is to preserve pieces of the area’s history, but on Thursday a piece of history was removed.

“We’re pulling out the lead service pipe that was put in many, many years ago. We’re actually pulling the new plastic right behind the lead as we pull it out,” said Matt Pleshek, an engineer for the city.

The public works department started identifying lead service lines that need to be replaced last year.

“The lead service pipe is actually the water service, the private water service from the curb stop, where we can shut the water off out in the street to your basement where it comes up into the meter. That’s the piece that we’re replacing; we’re not dealing with any pipes internally inside the house,” said Pleshek.

It takes crews about 2 or 3 hours to replace the lead service lines at each home.

“This year we’re going to get 300 replaced with a DNR, Department of Natural Resources, grant for $1.2 million, so it’s going to be free to the homeowners,” said Pleshek.

Pleshek says with the help of its contractor, Van Rite Plumbing, 50 service lines have already been replaced. The city hopes to have all the lead service lines replaced by 2022.

“This year we plan to get done in the summer sometime with the 300 and as we actively find the next 100 or 150 or so we’ll get those done next year,” said Pleshek.

