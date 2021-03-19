Advertisement

Big Bull Falls Blues Fest may return this summer

Big Bull Falls Blues Fest could return in 2021
Big Bull Falls Blues Fest could return in 2021(WSAW)
By Desiree Fischer
Published: Mar. 19, 2021 at 1:46 PM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Wisconsin’s longest-running blues festival could return this summer.

Wausau Events is “cautiously moving forward” with plans for the Big Bull Falls Blues Fest. The festival is scheduled for August 20 and 21 at Fern Island Park in Wausau. The event was canceled in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the organization’s website, tickets could be available as soon as April. All tickets purchased for the 2020 festival will be rolled over for the 2021 event. For more information, click here.

