Badgers blow out North Carolina in tournament opener behind Davison eruption

INDIANAPOLIS (WSAW) -The #9 seed Badgers opened their NCAA tournament run with a convincing win over #8 North Carolina 85-62. Wisconsin advances to play the #1 seed in the South Region, Baylor, on Sunday.

Brad Davison was the star of the show for Bucky. The senior scored a season high 29points, including 16 in the first half while shooting 5-7 from the three-point line. D’Mitrik Trice came to play as well, he put up 21 points, as the Badgers never trailed the entire game.

The Badgers shot 12-26 from the three-point line and over 50 percent from the field overall.

