Advertisement

Badgers blow out North Carolina in tournament opener behind Davison eruption

(WEAU)
By WSAW Staff
Published: Mar. 19, 2021 at 6:58 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANAPOLIS (WSAW) -The #9 seed Badgers opened their NCAA tournament run with a convincing win over #8 North Carolina 85-62. Wisconsin advances to play the #1 seed in the South Region, Baylor, on Sunday.

Brad Davison was the star of the show for Bucky. The senior scored a season high 29points, including 16 in the first half while shooting 5-7 from the three-point line. D’Mitrik Trice came to play as well, he put up 21 points, as the Badgers never trailed the entire game.

The Badgers shot 12-26 from the three-point line and over 50 percent from the field overall.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to a news release, Wood County deputies and Marshfield Police officers arrested...
Woman arrested in connection to Zachary Vasa’s disappearance, death
Marshfield Mayor Bob McManus- Contributed photo 2018
Hearing begins for possible removal of Marshfield Mayor
Experimental drug helping keep patients out of hospital
Aspirus having luck treating COVID-19 with experimental drug
2021 College Hoops
A program in Wausau is helping people that are struggling to find jobs and get the help they...
Joseph Project graduates Wausau’s 14th class

Latest News

Marquette head coach Steve Wojciechowski (left) watches from the sideline during the second...
Marquette fires men’s basketball coach Steve Wojciechowski
Skating from Wisconsin Rapids to a global stage.
Skating from Wisconsin Rapids to a global stage
Wisconsin Rapids Figure Skating Club skater Kylie Kronstedt at a practice in Wisconsin Rapids...
Skating from Wisconsin Rapids to a global stage
Rhinelander’s Malia Francis has Olympic Trial aspirations.
Rhinelander’s Malia Francis has Olympic Trial aspirations